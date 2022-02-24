New request for a view again postpones STJ’s decision on the scope of coverage of health plans | Politics

A new request for a visa has again suspended the judgment of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) that will decide whether health plan operators need to cover procedures – including exams, medicines, therapies and surgeries – that are not on the Agency’s list. National Supplementary Health (ANS).

The ministers of the Second Section of the STJ debate whether the list defined by the regulatory agency is “exemplary” (which admits the eventual coverage of items outside the list) or “taxative” (which requires coverage of only the items on the list). Before the suspension of the trial, two ministers had voted — one in favor of the exemplary list and the other in favor of the exhaustive one.

Health plans: understand what can change

The case reached the Second Section after a disagreement between two groups of the STJ. The collegiate will define what is the limit of the operators’ obligation.

The trial began in September last year, when the rapporteur, Minister Luís Felipe Salomão, voted and then Minister Nancy Andrighi asked for a view (more time to analyze the case) – this Wednesday, she presented the vote, but the minister Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva made another view request.

STJ ministers vote on restrictions on treatments covered by health plans

In the vote, Salomão defended that the ANS list is exhaustive, but admitted exceptions. According to the minister, the exhaustive nature of the list is adopted in several countries and represents protection for the beneficiaries. That’s because, according to him, the measure avoids excessive increases in the prices of plans.

The rapporteur’s vote proposes exceptional situations in which the health operator is obliged to pay for procedures not expressly provided for by the ANS.

Among these gaps, there are therapies with express recommendation from the Federal Council of Medicine (CFM) with proven efficiency for specific treatments.

Drugs for the treatment of cancer and prescription “off label” (medicine used for treatment not provided for in the package leaflet) can also be released.

In the resumption of the trial, the minister Nancy Andrighi considered that the list has an exemplary character. For the minister, the law protects the consumer.

“The list of procedures and events constitutes a relevant guarantee for the consumer to ensure the right to health as an important instrument for guiding what should be offered by operators. But it cannot represent exhaustive delimitation of care coverage, excluding the adherent consumer from the right to benefit from all health procedures and events that are necessary for treatment ”, he said.

For Nancy Andrighi, the list of ANS procedures “must be merely exemplary, serving as an important reference for the operator and professionals, benefits and treatments to be indicated. But never with a generic imposition of the treatment that must be prescribed and covered by the health plan. for a particular disease.

The minister said that the exemplary role combats what she called “predatory exploitation”:

“Whether from the perspective of the Consumer Protection Code or the Civil Code, the exemplary role protects the adhering consumer from the predatory economic exploitation of the service manifested by the denial of coverage without the support of the law in order to satisfy the lucrative purpose of the operators”.

The minister argued that the evolution of medicine cannot be taken as a limiting factor of the obligation assumed by the operators.

After the disagreement, Minister Luis Felipe Salomão defended his position. He stated that his vote was technical and that he takes into account the risks to the broad provision of services by operators.

This is because, according to him, the exemplary list can represent an imbalance between consumers, favoring some over others, and putting at risk that certain beneficiaries have treatment for serious diseases.

Salomão reiterated that no country in the world has an open list of mandatory coverage.