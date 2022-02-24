New RG, with QR code and CPF as unique number, is launched and should be issued in 2023; see changes

The federal government announced the creation of the unified national identity card across the country. The measure is contained in a decree signed this Wednesday afternoon (23) by President Jair Bolsonaro, during a ceremony at Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília.

The new RG will use the number of the National Register of Individuals (CPF) as the unique identification of citizens. The issuance of the card will be free, and the identification institutes will have until March 6, 2023 to adapt to the change. The decree will enter into force on March 1.

According to the government, documents will continue to be issued by state agencies, such as public security secretariats, but will have the same format and emission standard.

Upon receiving the citizen’s request, the state civil registration agencies will validate the identification through the federal government’s platform, Gov.br. In addition to the physical document issued in paper, citizens will be able to access the new identity in digital format.

“Gradually, we will no longer have an identity card for each state. There are 26 states and the Federal District, each with its own wallet. This is going to end. There will be a unique identification of the citizen”, highlighted Minister Luiz Eduardo Ramos, from the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

Safety

The new document is considered safer because it will allow electronic validation of its authenticity by QR Code, even offline.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, recalled that, as it stands today, citizens could have up to 27 identity documents with different numbers issued by the federation units, which facilitated the practice of various frauds and crimes. “We are moving towards a new era of control, seriousness and tranquility for the Brazilian population,” he said.

With the change, if a citizen issues a new national identity card in a different unit of the federation, the document will already count as a duplicate, since it will be linked to the CPF number.

If the person requesting the identity does not yet have the CPF, the local identification agency immediately registers it, following the rules established by the Federal Revenue Service.

Shelf life

When available, the new RG will be valid for ten years. Current documents from citizens aged up to 60 years will be accepted for up to ten years. For those over 60, the old RG will continue to be valid indefinitely.

The government also highlighted that the new national identity card will become a travel document, due to the inclusion of the code in the international standard, which can be read by equipment. This is the MRZ code, the same code used in passports.

