Norway bans breeding of two-breed dogs out of respect for animal protection law – News









Norway took the unprecedented decision to ban the breeding of dogs of two breeds due to the suffering they experience for the peculiarities that make them attractive, such as the small skull or the very flattened muzzle.

In a judgment of great repercussion in the country, the court in Oslo banned the breeding of the English bulldog and the cavalier king charles spaniel for experiencing suffering incompatible with the animal protection law.

By dint of inbreeding and inbreeding, the two races developed hereditary diseases in almost all or all individuals. The list is long.

Hailed by animal activists and criticized by breeders, the verdict is set against the backdrop of a growing debate around the world about the pursuit of attractions in animal husbandry that affect their well-being.

“Many breeding breeds are very inbred and carry a lot of diseases,” the president of the Norwegian Society for the Protection of Animals, Åshild Roaldset, who has filed a lawsuit against companies in the sector and against private breeders, told AFP.

“We have to change the way we raise dogs. The way we do this might have been acceptable 50 years ago, but not now,” he added.

Strange image but very docile dog popularized in the cartoon Piu-Piu and Frajola and associated with the English resistance spirit during World War II, the bulldog accumulates breathing difficulties because of its flattened snout, in addition to dermatological, reproductive and orthopedic problems.

More than half of these dogs born in the last ten years in Norway are the result of cesarean section.

“The genetic inability of the breed to give birth naturally is one of the reasons why the Bulldog can no longer be used for breeding,” the judges considered.











In the case of the cavalier king charles spaniel — who has won the hearts of many historical characters and celebrities such as Louis XIV, Ronald Reagan and Sylvester Stallone — his constitution often makes him prone to headaches, due to his very large skull. small, heart failure and eye problems.

For Roaldset, the lack of genetic diversity on a world scale leads these breeds to extinction.

“And that will be very painful for the animals, because they will have more and more diseases,” he added.

As there was an appeal, the verdict released on January 31 does not yet have the force of law.









