Nubank customer base grows 62%, but bank accumulates loss – 02/24/2022

The balance sheet for the fourth quarter of 2021 of the digital bank Nubank, which recently went public on the New York Stock Exchange, showed an important advance in customers, but it remains at a loss.
Check out below the comment by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento, on the subject. Every day, Bevilacqua brings news and reviews of publicly traded companies for you to make the best investment decisions.
Nubank (NYSE: NU), a Brazilian digital bank listed on the New York Stock Exchange, released its results for the fourth quarter of 2021 on Tuesday (22), after the market closed. The bank presented solid numbers, especially with regard to the expansion of its customer base, but ended the quarter – and the year – in the red.
In its first balance sheet since going public in the United States, Nubank reported revenue of US$ 635.9 million in 4Q21, which corresponds to a growth of 224.3% in the annual comparison. Average monthly revenue per customer was US$5.60, significantly above the US$3.30 seen in 4Q20.
The main positive point of the balance sheet was the strong growth of the bank’s customer base, which jumped 61.9% compared to 4Q20, totaling 53.9 million customers.
In the period, Gross Profit totaled US$ 226.9 million, an increase of 207% in the annual comparison. In terms of net income, the institution had a loss of US$ 66.2 million in the fourth quarter, a figure better than the loss of US$ 107.1 million reported a year earlier. Year-to-date, the company’s net loss totaled US$ 165.2 million.
As it is a company whose value lies in its growth potential, which still counts with great adhesion by the younger population, it is expected that the market will be more tolerant of the negative results presented by Nubank.
However, part of the investors were disappointed with the numbers presented, bringing down the company’s shares.
In Monday’s trading session (21), Nubank’s shares closed down by 14.55%, quoted at US$ 7.52.