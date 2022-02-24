NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 GPUs will be able to consume more than 450 watts

It’s good to get ready to invest in a more powerful power supply

Expected to be released in late 2022, NVIDIA RTX 40 series GPUs may require you to upgrade your power supply. According to information released by the VideoCardz website, models with the Ada Lovelace architecture can consume more than the 450 watts required by the RTX 3090Ti.

While NVIDIA has yet to release official details about the graphics cards, data shows that they may have energy consumptions ranging between 450W and 850W. Insider Greymon had access to model data AD102who presented 450W, 650W and 850W TGPs — however, he was unable to specify whether they are all the same plate, or whether each variation refers to a specific product.

Insider Kopite7Kimi confirms that GPUs will consume a greater amount of power, but brings slightly different numbers. According to him, the 80, 80Ti and 90 models of the new generation will consume, respectively, 450W, 600W and 800W of energy. However, he assures you that the information is temporary and has yet to be fully confirmed.

Announcement to take place in September

The point on which the informants agree is that NVIDIA’s new generation of graphics cards should be announced in September this year. Betting on a new architecture, they must be produced in a single form of 600 mm² and the model known as AD102 will have 18432 CUDA cores and will be manufactured in TSMC’s 5 nanometer process.

To ensure the production of a sufficient number of GPUs, the NVIDIA to invest more than $10 billion (value greater than BRL 50 billion) in the foundry to ensure the priority of its production lines. In its most recent tax report, the company stated that it has good prospects for its sales in the second half of 2022 and believes it will be able to overcome the supply and distribution problems that have affected the semiconductor industry in recent years.



The higher energy consumption of video cards must be accompanied by a change in the number of pins in the power cables of the sources available on the market. A new model developed by gigabyte will adopt a new standard 16 pinwhich should be able to provide up to 600W per pin — considerably higher than the 150W offered by current 8-pin connectors.

