Oi partners with Plamev and announces the sale of health plans for pets

Oi has just expanded its business to another segment of the market, the world of pets. Through Oi Place, the operator’s online sales platform, the company has partnered with Plamev Pet, health insurance companies for dogs and cats.

The sale of the service, at affordable prices and with unlimited teleservice, allows Oi to have a strategic approach to a market estimated at R$50 billion in 2022. The estimate is from Instituto Pet Brasil, a body that represents companies in the sector.

The plan will offer, in addition to tele-orientation with veterinarians available 24 hours a day, the right to two face-to-face consultations per year, assistance for serious illnesses, funeral assistance and assistance of up to 3 monthly payments in case of unemployment of the contractor. The monthly value of the plan is R$ 24.99.

According to Rogerio Takayanagi, Director of Strategy and Customer Experience at Oi, the partnership is part of the company’s strategy to expand digital services, positively impacting people’s lives.

“The partnership with Plamev Pet is part of our strategy to expand the offer of digital services that positively impact people’s lives. With our focus on developing digital solutions for the home, we see a growing trend towards PET healthcare services. Pets are our great allies and, like people, they often require medical care without leaving home,” he explains.

Pedro Svacina, CEO and Co-founder of Plamev Pet, says that

“Our mission is to extend the life of Pets in 3 years, for this we work on awareness, prevention and availability of services. We need to reach more homes in Brazil, OI brings us this capillarity and accelerates the possibility of more furry ones having the protection they need. SOS PET gives security and peace of mind to tutors who will be able to take better and better care of their “children” without paying too much for it”.

About Plamev

Founded in 2013, Plamev Pet was born with the mission of encouraging preventive examinations to avoid the death of animals, which usually arrived at the clinic of Raphael Clímaco, veterinarian and founder of Plamev, already with advanced stage diseases.

The company gained national scale after receiving technological and financial investment from a Grupo Empresarial Mineiro, represented by the partners Henrique Tinti, current Financial Director, Getúlio Cavalcante and Samuel Ferreira, board members of Plamev Pet. In March 2019, executive Pedro Svacina, former vice president of Claro, took over the company’s management.

Svacina led the brand’s expansion in 2019, expanding its operations throughout Brazil and abroad. In July 2021, Plamev Pet received a millionaire contribution from the FIR Capital – Health Invest – Duxx fund, brokered by VS1 Capital, specialized in M&A (mergers and acquisitions).