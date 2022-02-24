Oil passes US$100 for the first time in over 7 years; Stocks fall after the start of the war

Much of the attention is focused on the US central bank, whose policymakers are preparing to raise interest rates in March to stem the rise in prices.

European bourses and Asian markets have been the most financially impacted by the Russian military offensive in Ukraine so far.



the price of Petroleum surpassed this Thursday, 24, the US$ 100 for the first time in more than seven years, since September 2014, after the Russian president, Vladimir Putinlaunched a military offensive against neighboring Ukraine. At 5:10 am Brasília time, the a barrel of Brent rose 6.01% and reached US$ 102.60. WTI crude was up 5.39% at $97.14. Also this morning, European stocks fell sharply since opening: at 5:15 am Brasília time, Frankfurt lost 3.73%, followed by Paris (3.15%), Milan (3.10%), Madrid (around of 3%) and London (2.45%).

At the same time, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was down 3.24%, Sydney, Mumbai and Seoul also lost more than 3%; Tokyo closed down 1.81%, Shanghai, 170%; Singapore, Taipei and Wellington lost more than 2%. Significant losses were also recorded in Manila, Jakarta and Bangkok. The Scholarships Moscow and St Petersburg, major Russian cities, suspended their operations with a return forecast only on Friday. Despite this, the Moscow Stock Exchange plummeted by more than 30%, and the Russian currency, the ruble, hit an all-time low against the dollar, before the intervention of the Russian Central Bank. The suspensions of the Scholarships were decreed hours after the Russia announce the start of military operations.

The price of oil had been rising in recent weeks because of tensions in Eastern Europe. The threat of war has stoked fears about supplies of key commodities such as wheat and metals amid growing demand as economies reopen after the closures triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Other assets considered safe havens, such as gold, the dollar and the Japanese yen, also appreciated and Asian markets registered losses.

“Russian-Ukrainian tensions trigger a possible demand shock [na Europa] and a greater supply shock to the rest of the world, given the importance of Russia and Ukraine to [o setor de] energy,” said Tamas Strickland of the National Australia Bank. The crisis comes at a time when governments around the world are struggling to contain inflation, fueled by growing demand caused by the global economic reopening after the pandemic-induced closures. Much of the attention is focused on the Federal Reserve [Fed, o banco central americano], whose authorities are preparing to raise interest rates in March to contain the rise in prices. Market analysts are betting on six increases for this year.