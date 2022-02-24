Oil price exceeds US$ 100 for the first time in seven years after Russian invasion of Ukraine – News

The price of a barrel of oil hit $100 for the first time in more than seven years on Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “military operation” in Ukraine and promised retaliation against those who interfere.

Brent crude hit $100.04 a barrel after the announcement, which intensified fears of a full-scale conflict in Eastern Europe. WTI crude was trading at $95.54 a barrel.


Hours earlier, the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine had asked Moscow for military help to confront Kiev’s troops.

The threat of a conflagration has sparked fears about supplies of key commodities such as wheat and metals amid rising demand as economies reopen after pandemic shutdowns.

In recent weeks, the price of oil had been rising until, this Thursday, Brent crossed the $100 mark for the first time since September 2014.

“Russian-Ukrainian tensions lead to possible demand shock [na Europa] and a larger supply shock to the rest of the world, given the importance of Russia and Ukraine in energy,” said Tamas Strickland of National Australia Bank.

