Operation targets criminals who cloned 3,300 Army vehicles – Gerais

PF and PRF agents participate in the operation this Thursday (photo: Federal Police/Disclosure)

Federal police and federal highways are on the streets this Thursday (2/24) in Minas Gerais and 10 other states to fulfill almost 90 court orders against a criminal organization that cloned 3,300 Brazilian Army vehicles.

The operation was called Fiat Lux. With the cloning of official vehicles, the task force identified the number of tamperings that reached around 10,000 tampering. There are more than 400 police officers in the action, which takes place in Minas Gerais, So Paulo, Tocantins, Par, Mato Grosso do Sul, Gois, Paraba, Cear, Paraná, Pernambuco and Maranho.

There are 82 search and arrest warrants and six arrest warrants. At the request of the Federal Police (PF), the Court ordered the removal of 95 employees from the Detran, three from Minas Gerais, seven from Tocantins and 85 from So Paulo, where 20 dispatchers were also removed.

“The Police Inquiry, launched at the end of 2020, originated after the cloning of Army vehicles was detected. Chassis numbers were used illegally in order to obtain legitimate documents, in an attempt to ‘legalize’ vehicles resulting from theft or theft. The investigation pointed out that the ‘cloning’ of the Army’s chassis was only possible because they had the participation of Detran servers and dispatchers”, explains the Federal Police.

Army teams provided logistical support in the operation and, according to the PF, investigations indicate that there are no members of the armed forces involved in the fraud.

Also according to the investigations, with the participation of Detran employees, criminals “created” vehicles that only existed in the federal system of the National Traffic Department. They were used in financing and participation in consortia. “Because of this forgery, the vehicles were given as collateral in financial operations, constituting a crime against the National Financial System”, emphasizes the PF.

Taxes

The investigations also point to tax crimes. According to the Federal Police, Detran employees and dispatchers entered cars purchased in the Manaus Free Trade Zone (AM), exempt from PIS and Cofins, into the federal system of the Motor Vehicle Registry, and placed them in So Paulo to evade inspection. Most of the vehicles were trucks and the illegal abatement was around R$30,000 and R$40,000.

“After that, the vehicles were resold without paying taxes, having identified the use of forged documents in approximately 300 vehicles.

The damage caused by the vehicular fraud identified by the investigation amounts to more than R$500 million, and in 10 months of operation, R$35 million were recovered in vehicles, including: trucks, vans and luxury cars”, says the PF. If convicted, suspects can be held accountable for entering false data, fraudulent financing, money laundering and criminal organization.