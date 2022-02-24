Palmeiras seeks a draw in the end against Athletico and Recopa remains undefined – 02/23/2022

Palmeiras fought until the last minute and got a heroic draw against Athletico in the fight for the Recopa Sudamericana. In Curitiba, the South American champion was beating the two-time Libertadores champion, but in the last play of the match Wesley was tackled in the area, and Veiga took a penalty to tie the game at Arena da Baixada at 2-2.

The result leaves the championship completely open. Next Wednesday (2/03), at Allianz Parque, the match also promises to be very balanced. A new tie takes the game to penalties straight away.

game chronology

The Hurricane made it 1 to 0, at 19 minutes, after validation of VAR, with Terans. Palmeiras tied at 28, with Jailson, beak, in a clever move. In the final stage, Marlos scored a great goal, at 30, to give, what seemed to be, the victory to the red-black team. But in the last play of the game, Marcinho gave Wesley a penalty. And Veiga, infallible, tied the game, at 50 min.

Athletico vs Palmeiras: choose the best player on the pitch Only the uol subscriber can vote more than once per poll vote again Total of 136 wishes

Palmeiras made a safe start

The result is the merit of Abel Ferreira’s team, who performed well in the capital of Paraná and fought until the end. Palmeiras knew how to position themselves and conceded goals precisely when they were best. But it was a balanced game, resolved in the details. And the draw turned out to be fair.

Athletico knew how to control the game

The home team had an excellent performance, controlling the pace of the match against a qualified opponent who had a good match. But it could have had a good advantage to decide São Paulo.

Who did well: Santos

The Athletico-PR goalkeeper was an excellent figure, especially in the initial stage.

Who was bad: Veiga

To say that he was bad, maybe it’s an exaggeration, but he didn’t have his usual glow. Between being a center forward and a midfielder, the Palmeiras standout was neither one nor the other. But he scored the saving goal in the last minute of the game.

Atuesta misses clear chance early on

The game had barely started and Palmeiras was already losing a clear goal. After a good pass from Dudu in the half-moon, Veiga deflected it at first and the ball found Atuesta free and already inside the area. The Colombian didn’t achieve the ideal dominance and Santos came out well to stifle, at 3 minutes.

Assistant ruled out, but VAR guaranteed Athletico’s goal

It was in one of its first arrivals that Hurricane opened the scoring, at 19. The move was actually a goal kick for Palmeiras, but the assistant signaled a corner. In the charge, Pedro Henrique deflected and Terans scored, on the second stick. Perhaps blamed for the error in the marking, the flag canceled it. VAR, however, saved the referee: 1-0.

Palmeiras tie with Abel’s new baby

It was also after a corner that Palmeiras equalized. Atuesta hit high, the defenders deflected and Dudu tried to hit on the first try. The shirt 7, however, stuck. But the ball was left for Jailson, who thought fast and hit with his beak, a little behind the penalty mark, and almost hit the angle of Santos to score his first goal with the shirt of Palmeiras, at 28 min.

Valentim advances the team, and Abel increases the speed

Athletico launched itself further in the second stage, advancing the full-backs and thus leaving space. The Palmeiras coach did not let it pass and put Wesley to reinforce the speed along the edges of the field. But the Hurricane responded, and the game crashed.

Athletico scores the second with Marlos’ goal

When Palmeiras was better, Athletico did the second. Marlos, received in the left corner of the great area of ​​Palmeiras, cut to the left foot and hit with great force in the right angle of Weverton, who could not do anything, in the 30th minute of the second half.

Veiga scores a saving goal in the last play

The score already seemed decided when Wesley suffered a penalty in the 49th minute of the second half. And those who have Raphael Veiga, don’t have to worry. The midfielder hit accurately and tied the game at 2-2.

DATASHEET:

ATHLETIC 2 x 2 PALM TREES

Reason: Recopa Sudamericana first leg

Date and time: 23/02/2022 (Wednesday), at 21:30 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena da Baixada, in Curitiba (PR)

Referee: Facundo Tello (ARG)

Auxiliaries: Ezequiel Brailovsky (ARG), Maximiliano del Yesso (ARG)

VAR: Patricio Loustau (ARG)

goals: Terans, at 19 min (CAP), and Jailson (PAL), at 28 min of the 1st half. Marlos (CAP), at 30, and Raphael Veiga (PAL), at 50 of the 2nd.

Yellow cards: Thiago Heleno, Erick and Nicolás Hernández (CAP)

ATHLETIC: Saints; Marcinho, Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Abner; Hugo Moura, Erick (Zé Ivaldo) and Matheus Fernandes; Léo Cittadini, Terans (Marlos) and Rômulo. Coach: Alberto Valentine

PALM TREES: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Kuscevic, Murilo and Piquerez; Danilo, Jailson (Zé Rafael) and Atuesta (Wesley), Dudu (Veron), Raphael Veiga and Rony (Rafael Navarro). Coach: Abel Ferreira