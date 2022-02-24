Pastor arrested after repeated hate speech against Jews and gays

Pastor Tupirani from Hora Lores, known for offensive speeches against Jews and homosexuals, was arrested this morning by the PF (Federal Police).

The pastor, who is a religious leader of the Pentecostal church Geração Jesus Cristo, was arrested in the Santo Cristo neighborhood, in the port area of ​​Rio, during the operation “Rófesh”, which means freedom in Hebrew. The action was launched to arrest the leadership of a radical group known for promoting hate speech against the Jewish people.

At the time of arrest, the pastor wore a shirt: “I am not vaccinated”.

A warrant for his arrest and a search and seizure of his cell phone were carried out against him. The warrants were issued by the 8th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro.

According to PF investigations, Tupirani produced and published several videos with direct attacks on Jews and members of other religions. He is also known for making racist preaching, against the covid-19 vaccine and against voting. The accused will answer for the crimes of racism, threat, incitement and apology for the crime. If convicted, Tupirani could serve a sentence of up to 26 years in prison.

O UOL contacted one of the pastor’s lawyers by email, but so far has not received a response. The article will be updated as soon as the defense decides on the case.

PF target

The pastor has already been targeted by the PF on another occasion. On March 12 of last year, Tupirani da Hora Lores was targeted by the “Shalom” operation, after asking for a “massacre” of Jews. The agents went to the headquarters of Igreja Pentecostal Geração Jesus Cristo, where he is head, to carry out a search and seizure warrant.

The PF wanted access to the video of the cult. At the time, the pastor said that Jews “should be shamed as they were in World War II”.

Tupirani challenged the police on video

“Have the delegate come here to ask for my retraction. He’s not the man for that, I’m a winner of the system, nobody stops me”.

The speech gained repercussion in Israeli newspapers and the Israeli Confederation of Brazil and the Israeli Federation of the State of Rio sent a crime report to the PF.

Tupirani was already arrested in 2009 for promoting speeches of religious intolerance, being the first in Brazil convicted of this type of crime. During a service, at the time, he even called Jews “worms”.

Then, in 2012, he and other church members were also arrested for religious intolerance, homophobic, xenophobic and racist behavior.

In August of last year, the pastor said, amidst a round of applause and shouts of “hallelujah” from those who followed the preaching that “the church of Jesus Christ doesn’t raise a son of a * black plate, it doesn’t raise a son plate f*cking politician, don’t put up a motherfucker’s sign like a fag

The speech was made in attack to the apology of preacher Karla Cordeiro, called Kakau, from the Sara Nossa Terra Church. She had told the faithful to stop “posting black, gay people” on July 31.

After the backlash of the video and the opening of a police investigation, Kakau published a retraction note on August 3. The preacher’s new positioning angered the leader of the Pentecostal church Geração Jesus Cristo.

“If you apologize for what you say inside the church to an asshole of a delegate, do you know what you are Karla Cordeiro? A bitch. You’re a prostitute, your pastor must be a fag, your whole church is a church of whores. Damn you, may your throats rot for having dared to touch the name of Jesus, race of p**** and piranhas, that’s what you are,” Lores said.