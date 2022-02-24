Paulinha Abelha dies at age 43 after hospitalization for kidney problems in Aracaju | Sergipe

The singer Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta, died this Wednesday (23), at age 43, in Aracaju. She had been hospitalized since February 11, due to kidney problems. The information was confirmed by the confirmation office of the Primavera Hospital.

According to the death note issued by the hospital, the singer died at 19:26 due to a multisemic condition.

Who was Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta who died from kidney problems in the Sergipe capital

Calcinha Preta loses second singer in less than 4 months

The singer was hospitalized after experiencing pain, shortly after arriving in Aracaju from a tour with the band in São Paulo, and the case progressed to a deep coma. She had been hospitalized at Hospital Primavera since February 17, under the care of medical teams in intensive care, neurology and infectology.

In the last 24 hours, according to a note released by the hospital, Paulinha had worsening neurological injuries; the singer’s brain death was confirmed after specific clinical examinations.

A blood donation campaign was carried out for the artist, who was undergoing hemodialysis. Chains of prayers were held for days by fans in front of the hospitals where she was hospitalized, but Paulinha could not resist.

Asked about possible sequelae, the medical team that accompanied her went so far as to say that the biggest challenge was to “keep her alive”.

Who is Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta

Born in the municipality of Simão Dias, in the interior of Sergipe, Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leça Viana, worked with her father selling in street markets. She began her career as a professional singer in the band Panela de Barro, where she teamed up with singer Daniel Diau.

The two returned to sing together in Calcinha Preta, which is also currently composed by Silvânia Aquino and Bell Oliver. The band’s history has come and gone, but it began in the late 90’s, when manager Gilton Andrade discovered it. In all, she recorded 21 CDs and three DVDs.

The singer was honored in the song that bears her name, “Paulinha”. She left the band in 2009 to join GDÓ. do Forró with Marlus Viana, with whom she was married. In 2014, she returned to Calcinha Preta. In 2016, Paulinha left the band to form a duo with Silvânia Aquino, returning to the group in 2018.

Among the biggest hits performed by Paulinha are the songs: “Furunfa”, “Baby dool”, “Louca por ti”, “Sonho Lindo”, “Armadilha”, “Paulinha” and “Ainda te amo”.

Calcinha Preta recorded a 25-year-old DVD in February 2020 and returned to the concert routine after months without performances due to the pandemic.

Until Paulinha was hospitalized, the group’s last commitment was recording the podcast Podpah, in São Paulo, on February 8th. Paulinha was married to model Clebinho Santos and had no children.

Paulinha Abelha performs with the Banda Calcinha Preta

See the hospitalization timeline:

February 11 – singer Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was for kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed;

February 14th – the singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU. From then on, she went on dialysis;

February 17th – The medical report of that day reported that Paulinha was in a coma and, because of neurological instability, did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer. At the end of the night, the situation changed and she was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests;

February 18th – the medical bulletin reported that the artist remained in a coma, clinically stable, with a controlled infection and breathing with the support of a device. The singer’s advice also said that the possibility of brain death was ruled out, and that that afternoon she would undergo another hemodialysis session. According to the press office, Paulinha was undergoing a new treatment, which should only respond within 72 hours. Regarding the transfer to a hospital in another state, the advisory informed that there was no forecast of when it could happen;

February 19 – Late Saturday morning, a new bulletin reported that after the investigation with complementary tests, the possibility that the singer had “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community” was ruled out. The document did not provide further details on which diseases these would be. At night, doctors reported that she was intubated and in a persistent coma;

February 20th – According to Sunday’s medical bulletin, the singer had a serious neurological condition and remained hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was also still in a coma and intubated;