Paulinha Abelha: the wake of the singer of the band Calcinha Preta will be open to the public at Ginásio Constâncio Vieira in Aracaju | Sergipe

The singer died at 7:26 pm as a result of a multisystemic condition, according to a note released by the press office of Hospital Primavera. (see more below).
Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized after feeling pain, soon after arriving in Aracaju after a tour with the band, in São Paulo. Days later, the case evolved into a deep coma.
The artist had been hospitalized at the Primavera Hospital since February 17, under the care of medical teams in intensive care, neurology and infectology. (read below for more details on admission).
In the last 24 hours, according to a note released by the hospital, Paulinha had worsening neurological injuries. The singer’s brain death was confirmed after specific clinical examinations.
Singer Paulinha Abelha dies at 43
The friends mobilized in a blood donation campaign for the artist, who was undergoing hemodialysis.
Fans gather at the door of the Primavera Hospital, in Aracaju, after news of the death of Paulinha Abelha — Photo: Larissa Gomes
Chains of prayers were held for days by fans in front of the hospitals where she was hospitalized, but Paulinha could not resist.
Asked about possible sequelae, the medical team that accompanied her said at a press conference on Tuesday (22) that the biggest challenge was to “keep her alive”.
Note from the hospital about the death of Paulinha Abelha — Photo: Reproduction
Born in the municipality of Simão Dias, in the interior of Sergipe, Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leça Viana, worked with her father selling in street markets. She began her career as a professional singer in the band Panela de Barro, where she teamed up with singer Daniel Diau.
Who is Paulinha Abelha, lead singer of Calcinha Preta
The two returned to sing together in Calcinha Preta, which is also currently composed by Silvânia Aquino and Bell Oliver. The band’s history has come and gone, but it began in the late 90’s, when manager Gilton Andrade discovered it. In all, she recorded 21 CDs and three DVDs.
- Paulinha Abelha was an important voice in electronic forró and helped to renew the rhythm of Calcinha Preta
The singer was honored in the song that bears her name, “Paulinha”. She left the band in 2009 to join GDÓ. do Forró with Marlus Viana, with whom she was married. In 2014, she returned to Calcinha Preta. In 2016, Paulinha left the band to form a duo with Silvânia Aquino, returning to the group in 2018.
Paulinha Abelha performs with the Banda Calcinha Preta
Among the greatest hits performed by Paulinha are the songs: ‘Você Não Vale Nada’,”Furunfa’, ‘Baby dool’, ‘Louca por ti’, ‘Sonho Lindo’, ‘Armadilha’, ‘Paulinha’ and ‘Ainda te master”.
Calcinha Preta recorded a 25-year-old DVD in February 2020 and returned to the concert routine after months without performances due to the pandemic.
Until Paulinha was hospitalized, the group’s last commitment was recording the podcast Podpah, in São Paulo, on February 8th. Paulinha was married to model Clebinho Santos and had no children.
See the hospitalization timeline:
- February 11 – The singer Paulinha Abelha was hospitalized in Aracaju after arriving from a tour with the band Calcinha Preta in São Paulo. The hospitalization was for kidney problems, but the cause was not disclosed;
- February 14th – The singer’s condition worsened and she was transferred to the ICU. From then on, she went on dialysis;
- February 17th – The medical report of that day reported that Paulinha was in a coma and, because of neurological instability, did not have sufficient clinical conditions for the transfer. At the end of the night, the situation changed and she was transferred to the Primavera Hospital, in the South Zone of Aracaju, to undergo further kidney tests;
- February 18th – The medical bulletin reported that the artist remained in a coma, clinically stable, with a controlled infection and breathing with the support of a device. The singer’s advice also said that the possibility of brain death was ruled out, and that that afternoon she would undergo another hemodialysis session. According to the press office, Paulinha was undergoing a new treatment, which should only respond within 72 hours. Regarding the transfer to a hospital in another state, the advisory informed that there was no forecast of when it could happen;
- February 19 – Late Saturday morning, a new bulletin reported that after the investigation with complementary tests, the possibility that the singer had “infectious diseases of epidemiological interest for the community” was ruled out. The document did not provide further details on which diseases these would be. At night, doctors reported that she was intubated and in a persistent coma;
- February 20th – According to Sunday’s medical bulletin, the singer had a serious neurological condition and remained hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). She was also still in a coma and intubated;
- February 21st – on Monday, the artist continued with a severe neurological condition, without signs of hemodynamic instability, breathing with the help of machines and requiring dialysis.
- February 22– On Tuesday, according to the bulletin, she remained with an unaltered severe neurological condition, without the need for medication to adjust the pressure, breathing with the help of devices and requiring hemodialysis to adjust her renal function. At the end of the afternoon, the doctors accompanying the singer gave a press conference and defined her coma as a level 3 on the Glasglow Scale, which is characterized as the deepest.
- February 23- The latest bulletin released by the hospital, early Wednesday afternoon, reported that the singer remained in a coma with a severe neurological condition unchanged, breathing with the help of machines, undergoing hemodialysis and in continuous monitoring of neurological, renal and hepatic dysfunctions. In the evening, the hospital issued the death note.