Paulinha Abelha’s body is veiled in Aracaju; second open wake is scheduled for Friday in Simão Dias | Sergipe

The body left the Primavera Hospital and went to a wake in the center of the capital, around 11 pm, for family and close friends. At 6 am, he followed in procession through the city streets to the gym, which has a capacity for 6 thousand people. A corridor has been prepared for the visitors, who will say goodbye and leave the place.

On Friday (25), the body goes to the José Maria Sports Gym, the singer’s hometown, Simão Dias, where it will also be open to the public. According to the band’s press office, the burial will take place in the city, during the afternoon, only for family members. The municipality of Simão Dias declared official mourning for the singer’s death.

“She only conveyed good things to us. It’s a difficult time. Not just for us, but for the fans. But that’s how God wanted it. Let’s accept it”, said José, Paulinha Abelha’s uncle.

The lead singer of the band Calcinha Preta had been hospitalized for almost two weeks in intensive care units (ICU) for kidney treatment. The singer died at 7:26 pm as a result of a multisystemic condition, according to a note released by the press office of Hospital Primavera. (see more below).

Paulinha Abelha was admitted to Hospital Unimed, after feeling pain, soon after arriving in Aracaju after a tour with the band, in São Paulo. Days later, the case evolved into a deep coma.

On the 17th, she was transferred to Primavera, under the care of medical teams in intensive care, neurology and infectology. (read below for more details on admission).

In the last 24 hours, according to a note released by the hospital, Paulinha had worsening neurological injuries. The singer’s brain death was confirmed after specific clinical examinations. Paulinha was married to model Clebinho Santos and had no children.

The friends mobilized in a blood donation campaign for the artist, who was undergoing hemodialysis.

Chains of prayers were held for days by fans in front of the hospitals where she was hospitalized, but Paulinha could not resist.

Asked about possible sequelae, the medical team that accompanied her said at a press conference on Tuesday (22) that the biggest challenge was to “keep her alive”.

Born in the municipality of Simão Dias, in the interior of Sergipe, Paula de Menezes Nascimento Leça Viana, worked with her father selling in street markets. She began her career as a professional singer in the band Panela de Barro, where she teamed up with singer Daniel Diau.

The two returned to sing together in Calcinha Preta, which is also currently composed by Silvânia Aquino and Bell Oliver. The band’s history has come and gone, but it began in the late 90’s, when manager Gilton Andrade discovered it. In all, she recorded 21 CDs and three DVDs.

The singer was honored in the song that bears her name, “Paulinha”. She left the band in 2009 to join GDÓ. do Forró with Marlus Viana, with whom she was married. In 2014, she returned to Calcinha Preta. In 2016, Paulinha left the band to form a duo with Silvânia Aquino, returning to the group in 2018.

Among the greatest hits performed by Paulinha are the songs: ‘Você Não Vale Nada’,”Furunfa’, ‘Baby dool’, ‘Louca por ti’, ‘Sonho Lindo’, ‘Armadilha’, ‘Paulinha’ and ‘Ainda te master”.

Calcinha Preta recorded a 25-year-old DVD in February 2020 and returned to the concert routine after months without performances due to the pandemic.

Until Paulinha was hospitalized, the group’s last commitment was recording the podcast Podpah, in São Paulo, on February 8th.

