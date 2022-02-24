Pentagon Says Russian Soldiers Ready to Attack Ukraine | National Journal

The Pentagon reinforced on Wednesday that Russian soldiers are ready for an attack: “They are prepared to act now with impressive military force, if they receive an order,” said spokesman John Kirby.

The State Department explained that the United States has seen no indication that Russia is reducing tension to follow the diplomatic path: “Russia’s actions over the past 48 hours have indicated otherwise.” US diplomacy spokesman Ned Price said they were ready for a negotiated solution but would no longer engage in what he called a “simulation of diplomacy”.

“This is and has been political theater on the part of the Russians,” said Ned Price.

At the White House, for the third day in a row, sanctions were announced to try to contain Russia’s advance in Ukraine. This time, they were against the company that is building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany, and against its executives. In a statement, President Joe Biden repeated that he would take additional steps if Putin continues to move forward.