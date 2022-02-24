People film the moment 2 helicopters crash near a ski slope

The two helicopters just moments from the accident, in the scene of one of the videos below





Two Utah State National Guard Black Hawk helicopters in the United States were filmed by several people, according to videos throughout this article, as they crashed near the Snowbird community early Tuesday morning, February 22, officials said.

The accident amid the snow thrown up by the aircraft happened at approximately 9:25 am in the American Fork Canyon. The military involved are part of the 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 211th Aviation Regiment.





According to Warrant Officer Jared Jones, aviation public affairs officer for the Utah National Guard, the UH-60 model helicopters were performing mountainous winter training when the accident happened. One helicopter lost one of its blades, which struck the second helicopter’s tail rotor, causing it to crash too.

One helicopter ended up overturned, while the other landed vertically. Although both UH-60s were damaged, the eight-person crew did not sustain serious injuries, Jones said.

“We are grateful that no one was seriously injured thanks to the quick reaction and training of both command pilots,” added Major Matthew Green, Battalion Commander. “Right now, our top priority is taking care of both teams.”

The accident happened on US Forest Service land, about 150 meters from a ski resort property.

The case is under investigation. The Utah National Guard has canceled all training flights until safety protocols and regulations can be reviewed.

Jones said the landing zone was used many times for training flights. “They are researched to ensure they are large enough, taking into account margins of error, and I would say this one was selected knowing that it was far enough away from the civilian population and that it was of minimal risk,” Jones told reporters. .

Several people took to social media after the accident to share photos and videos of the accident:

Video captures moment two US National Guard Black Hawk helicopters collide during a training exercise in the Snowbird ski resort, Utah. No injuries reported. https://t.co/iXFq5bwFgx pic.twitter.com/1bbNUJdJvR — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) February 22, 2022

In this photo (which @LifterMike93 agreed to let us use), you can see 2 Black Hawks on the ground. @KUTV2News pic.twitter.com/4CpwPpKUYG — Jeremy Harris (@JeremyHarrisTV) February 22, 2022



