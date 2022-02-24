Petrobras has record profit of BRL 106.7 billion in 2021, up 1,400% in one year

The soaring price of oil, which weighed heavily on consumers’ pockets in 2021, boosted the result of the Petrobras. The state-owned company closed the year with a record profit of R$ 106.7 billion. The good performance will benefit the company’s shareholders, who will receive the historic volume of R$ 101 billion in dividends. With the good performance, the company announced the distribution of more than BRL 37.3 billion in dividends to shareholders, who had already received BRL 63.4 billion in 2021 in return for the profit of the first three quarters. At the end of last year, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, even complained about the “very high” profit of the state-owned company and said that the company should have a “social bias”.

Since then, the company’s president, Joaquim Silva e Luna, has been repeating that the oil company’s contribution will be through remuneration to the government and payment of taxes, and not by holding fuel prices. Petrobras, however, has not readjusted gasoline and diesel since January 12.

“None of that (the profit) would be possible for an indebted company without the ability to generate value. These results demonstrate that the quality of our work unequivocally translates into wealth for society”, said Luna, in the text of the financial statement.

In addition to the rise in oil prices, production in the pre-salt layer also helped to increase the company’s cash position. The region has high productivity and a lower cost of extracting oil from the seabed than in other state-owned fields. In addition, the volume of fuel sold increased, as did the company’s profit margin on gasoline and diesel.

In the fourth quarter, however, the profit of R$ 31.5 billion represented a drop of 47.4% compared to the same period in 2020. Even so, it came above the forecast of analysts consulted by Estadão/Broadcast. The average of the projections of the banks BTG Pactual, Bradesco BBI and Credit Suisse and also of the Institute of Strategic Studies of Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels (Ineep), pointed to a profit of R$ 28.27 billion in the period.

Rodrigo Glatt, partner at GTI ADM de Recursos, evaluates the year’s result as positive. In addition to the benefit of higher oil prices, he highlighted some non-recurring events, such as the sale of assets. “I think this additional dividend distribution maybe came in a little higher than the market expected,” he said.

The appreciation of oil helped the company to increase revenues in the exploration and production segments. In the year, R$ 3.7 billion were collected from the extraction of oil and gas and another R$ 272.97 billion from the sale of oil derivatives.

Even with covid-19, consumption of gasoline and diesel oil grew in 2021. Petrobras sold 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil products in 2021. Trading in liquefied petroleum gas (or gas from kitchen) was 228 thousand bpd.

In 2021, the company also concluded the sale of the Landulpho Alves Refinery (Rlam), in Bahia, to the Mubadala fund, in the United Arab Emirates, a deal worth US$ 1.6 billion, and received a portion related to the sale of the Carcará field.

Operating cash generation, which in fact reflects the company’s financial health, rose 64.1% to R$234 billion in the year, compared to 2020. Gross debt remains below US$65 billion, a mark defined for the distribution of dividends to shareholders. Petrobras closed the year with a net debt of US$ 47.62 billion.