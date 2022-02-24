Petrobras (PETR3 PETR4) balance sheet fourth quarter of 2021

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) recorded a net profit of R$ 31.504 billion in the fourth quarter of last year, a figure 47.4% lower compared to the 4th quarter of 2020, which was R$ 59.890 billion.

In relation to the third quarter, the profit advanced 1.2%, since in the third quarter of last year it had been R$ 31.142 billion.

The performance, however, was above the consensus of Reuters analysts, which was R$ 23.05 billion.

On the other hand, recurring income totaled R$23.795 billion, a decrease of 16.3% in the annual comparison (R$28.444 billion in 4Q20), but a 37% increase compared to the third quarter of last year, of R$17.374 billion.

Petrobras ADRs rise after earnings and dividend

After the disclosure of results and dividends, the ADRs (American Depositary Receipts, in practice, the shares of the state-owned company traded on the American market) recorded gains.

At 19:54 (Brasília time), PBR assets, more liquid and equivalent to common, rose 3.57%, to US$ 15.08 on the New York Stock Exchange after market.

At the same time, PBR-A assets, which are equivalent to preferred assets, had more expressive gains, from 5.62%, to US$ 14.47.

Petrobras announced a proposal for the distribution of complementary dividends equivalent to R$ 2.8610762 gross per outstanding preferred and common share.

“Considering the advances made in August and December 2021, the proposed total shareholder remuneration for the 2021 fiscal year is equivalent to R$ 7.773202 per common and preferred share”, highlighted the company.

Petrobras’ EBITDA

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), in turn, amounted to R$62.945 billion, up 33.8% year-on-year and 3.6% up on 3rd quarter.

Meanwhile, recurring adjusted Ebitda totaled R$ 62.466 billion, up 33.8% in the year, but down 2.2% in the quarterly comparison.

Free cash flow totaled R$ 41.986 billion, an increase of 38.8% in the annual comparison, but a decrease of 11.1% compared to the second quarter.

Revenue

Net sales revenue increased 79% in one year, reaching R$ 134.190 billion, while compared to the 3rd quarter it increased 10.4%.

Compared to the immediately previous quarter, the company reported that the increase was mainly due to the appreciation of Brent and currency conversion factors.

In terms of total revenues, in the annual comparison, it is worth highlighting the increase in revenues from Aviation Kerosene (+148.6%), Diesel (+89.8%) and gasoline (+117.5%).

According to the company, in terms of the composition of revenue in the domestic market, diesel and gasoline continued to be the main products, together accounting for 72% of national revenue from sales of petroleum products.

The state-owned company’s gross profit totaled R$ 59.047 billion in 4Q21, an increase of 46.3% on an annual basis, but a decrease of 0.8% compared to 3Q21.

Petrobras Debt and Investments

In 2021, investments totaled US$ 8.8 billion, an increase of 9% compared to 2020, reflecting the improvement in the economic scenario after the critical phase of the Covid-19 pandemic. In 4Q21, investments totaled US$ 2.6 billion, 41% higher than in 3Q21, of which approximately 57% corresponded to investment in growth.

Capex for 2021 was 12% lower than planned for the year, mainly due to the postponement to 2022 of activities related to the new production systems P-71, FPSO Guanabara and FPSO Carioca; postponement to 2022 of support activities and scheduled shutdowns; and optimization of exploratory expenses. All these events do not compromise the production curve released for 2022.

The company reported that it ended the fourth quarter with a net debt of US$ 47.626 billion, a decrease of 24.6% over the same period last year, and 1.1% lower than that reported at the end of the third quarter.

Thus, the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda was 1.09 times, compared to 1.45 times (3rd quarter) and 2.66 times (4th quarter of 2020).

According to the company, cash generation and ongoing debt management allowed the company to reach its $60 billion gross debt target set for 2022 one year in advance.

As a result, gross debt totaled US$ 58.7 billion, 1% below the position at the end of the third quarter, mainly due to debt prepayments.

The 4Q21 financial result was negative by R$13.8 billion, an improvement over 3Q21 (R$25.5 billion), mainly reflecting the lower devaluation of the real against the dollar (3% in 4Q21 against 9% in 3Q21).

According to Petrobras, exports totaled R$ 33.303 billion, an increase of 58.3% in the annual comparison and an increase of 10.2% compared to the 3rd quarter.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related