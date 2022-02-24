Petrobras (PETR3 PETR4) proposes complementary dividends of BRL 2.86 per share

Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4) announced this Wednesday (23) that it will submit to the General Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled for April 13, 2022, the proposal for the distribution of complementary dividends equivalent to R$ 2.8610762 gross per preferred share and ordinary outstanding.

“Considering the advances made in August and December 2021, the proposed total shareholder remuneration for the 2021 fiscal year is equivalent to R$ 7.773202 per common and preferred share”, highlighted the company.

The cut-off date will be April 13, 2022 for holders of shares issued by Petrobras traded on the B3 and the “record date” will be April 18, 2022 for holders of ADRs traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE ).

Petrobras shares will be traded ex-rights on the B3 and NYSE as of April 14, 2022.

For holders of shares issued by Petrobras traded on B3, payment will be made on May 16, 2022. ADR holders will receive payment as of May 23, 2022.

Petrobras added that the proposed dividend is “compatible with the company’s financial sustainability and is in line with the commitment to generating value for shareholders and society.”

Petrobras dividend policy (PETR3 PETR4)

According to the company, the proposed dividend is in line with the Shareholder Remuneration Policy, which provides that, in the event of gross debt of less than US$65 billion, Petrobras may distribute to its shareholders 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and the acquisition of fixed and intangible assets (investments).

“In view of the debt reduction to US$ 58.7 billion, it was possible to apply the formula in full as early as 2021.”

