Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4): result disappoints, but stellar dividend of R$ 100 billion stands out – and exposes the state company’s dilemma

The results of Petrobras (PETR3;PETR4), released the night before (23), although apparently strong, with the company reporting a net profit of R$ 31.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, did not completely please the market.

The negative highlight was adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) of US$ 11.5 billion (or R$ 63.8 billion), which disappointed the consensus estimate by about of 10%. Bradesco BBI, for example, expected an Ebitda of US$ 13.5 billion.

The disappointing numbers came mainly due to depressed downstream margins, which concentrate refining, transport and distribution and marketing activities of derivative products, while the expectation is that they should be higher due to inventory gains.

Credit Suisse further points out that the main culprits were higher costs associated with LNG – Liquefied Natural Gas – imports due to a significant increase in international prices that were not fully passed through to domestic prices during the quarter. “Losses from LNG are around US$4 billion in annualized terms, a clear demonstration of the negative impact that price subsidies can have”, point out analysts at the Swiss bank.

However, despite the lower-than-expected Ebitda, cash flow was again positive in the quarter. Petrobras reduced net debt by US$ 500 million in the quarterly comparison, to US$ 47.6 billion at the end of the year. Cash flows were also helped by divestments of $1.9 billion in the quarter.

Dividends are featured

These numbers, by the way, allowed Petrobras to announce the proposal for more dividends. The company informed that it will submit to the General Shareholders’ Meeting, scheduled for April 13, 2022, the proposal for the distribution of complementary dividends equivalent to R$ 2.8610762 gross per outstanding preferred and common share.

“Considering the advances made in August and December 2021, the proposed total shareholder remuneration for the 2021 fiscal year is equivalent to R$ 7.773202 per common and preferred share”, highlighted the company.

With additional dividends of BRL 37.3 billion, added to the BRL 63.4 billion already announced, the grand total is BRL 100.7 billion (or about 22% yield at current share prices) for the full fiscal year 2021, points out Credit.

Morgan Stanley highlighted that, although at the expense of low capex (capital investment) in the quarter, Petrobras continued to generate strong free cash flow of US$5.7 billion (down 17% on a quarterly basis and up 59% in the annual comparison). And even with a significant dividend payout of $7.4 billion in the quarter, it still managed to report a sequentially lower net debt-to-Ebitda ratio, now at 1.1x.

The bank points out that the market was already expecting supplementary dividends to be announced throughout the fourth quarter, and Petrobras did not disappoint. The incremental distribution adds a yield of 7.9% to the company’s common shares and 8.4% to its preferred shares, putting the total dividend yield for the 2021 cycle at 21.4% for common shares and 22.7% for preferred shares.

Additionally, investors are bullish on the 2022 dividend outlook, with most investors expecting a 25-30% yield.

In this scenario, Bradesco BBI asks: what will the market focus on? The result below or the announced dividends and cash flow? For house analysts, in the current scenario with an environment of rising interest rates, cash flow and dividends are the most important.

“Despite the electoral risks this year, we believe that quarterly dividends should remain solid (which should not be a rush for investors to get off the ground) and we still see upside potential”, they assess.

The state-owned company’s cash levels of $11.1 billion are still above the optimal levels of $8 billion considered by management, with the company still having to raise more value through asset sales. That could provide an incremental boost to dividends when looking ahead to 2022, they reckon.

Credit Suisse also points out that, in times of heated political debate about Petrobras’ role in the economy, “it is worth noting the extraordinary value it gives back to society”, since the majority shareholder is the Brazilian government, which is the biggest beneficiary of the dividends. In fact, the government’s share (37%) in dividends was around BRL 37 billion for the 2021 fiscal year. In addition, Petrobras also paid around BRL 202 billion in taxes in

year, totaling BRL 239 billion returned to society in 2021.

For the Swiss bank, the company’s valuation still looks very discounted, despite the stock’s recent positive performance. The discount, analysts point out, comes because of the risk.

“Among all the risks, we highlight fuel pricing and capex risk. Especially now that the balance sheet has been deleveraged, it requires significant diligence and discipline to avoid misallocations of capital and subsidies. Petrobras is a state-owned company, which means that the elections are of particular importance to investors”, stress the analysts, highlighting that, with the presidential elections in 2022, investors

should expect volatility in the coming months.

However, the house’s recommendation for PBR ADRs follows outperform (a performance above the market average), with a target price of US$ 14, although 3.85% of the closing value of the asset the day before, of US$ 14, 56. Bradesco BBI also has an outperform recommendation for the assets, with a target price of R$ 42 for the PETR4 shares, an upside potential of 22% compared to the previous day’s closing.

Morgan, in turn, has an equalweight recommendation (exposure in line with the market average, equivalent to neutral), with a target price of US$ 14.10 for PBR ADRs.

“The quarter exemplifies Petrobras’ dilemma: results were not as good as expected, but the extra dividends for 2021 added a yield of around 8% to an already strong distribution at the beginning of 2021. justified by short-term dividends, but a medium-term value trap is plausible with the elections”, point out the analysts of the American bank.

According to them, although there are no apparent changes or deviations in strategy under the new management, the perception of a potential government intervention in the company’s policy is worrying, especially while the refinery privatization agenda is not concluded (only three refineries were sold in this point, while the company faces challenges to sell another three). “We prefer to stay out of it for now, as we think our base and pessimistic scenarios look equally plausible.”

Premarket, PBR ADRs are posting gains of around 3% in the morning, as investors also pass on the sharp rise in oil as tensions mount in Ukraine, but also pass on dividends, which are expected to overlap the higher numbers. weak. However, going forward, more volatility is expected.

