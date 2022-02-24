Petrobras (PETR4) will pay dividends of BRL 2.86 per ON and PN share

Business

THE Petrobras (PETR4)) will pay complementary dividends to its shareholders, informs a material fact this Wednesday (23). The amount of dividends will be R$ 2.8610 per common share (PETR3) and preferred share (PETR4) outstanding.

As a result, the total remuneration to the Petrobras shareholders, referring to the 2021 fiscal year, will be R$ 7.7732 per common and preferred share, with a yield of 27%. The sum considers advances made in August and December 2021.

The total amount of the payment of supplementary dividends amounts to R$ 37.3 billion.

the payment of Petrobras dividends will be in a single installment, on May 16, 2022 for shareholders of securities traded on B3 (B3SA3). For shareholders of Petrobras share receipts (ADRs) listed in New York, the payment date will be May 23, 2022.

Only investors with a long position in shares traded on B3 at the end of trading on April 13, 2022 will be entitled to receive dividends from Petrobras. For ADRs, the base date for dividends is April 18, 2022.

At oil company shares in New York and B3 are now traded “ex-dividends“, that is, without the right to the proceeds, as of April 14, 2022.

According to a document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the supplementary dividends of Petrobras are related to the fiscal year that ended on December 31, 2021.

“The proposed dividend is in line with the Shareholder Remuneration Policy, which provides that, in the event of a gross debt of less than US$ 65 billion, Petrobras will be able to distribute to its shareholders 60% of the difference between operating cash flow and acquisitions of fixed and intangible assets (investments)”.

As the state-owned company reduced its debt to US$ 58.7 billion, it was possible to apply the formula fully in 2021 and complement the payment to shareholdershighlights the company in a document.

Petrobras’ complementary dividends

Value per share: BRL 2.8610

Dividend Yield: 16.52%

B3

Cut-off date: April 13, 2022

Payment date: May 16, 2022

ADR