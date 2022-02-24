Petrobras records record net income of R$ 106.6 billion in 2021 | Economy

Petrobras reported this Wednesday (23) that it recorded a record net profit of R$ 106.6 billion in 2021. In 2020, the state-owned company reported gains of R$ 31.504 billion, which represents an annual increase of 1,400.7%.

In the fourth quarter, however, the company’s profit was R$ 31.504 billion, 47.4% lower than that recorded in the same period of the previous year (R$ 59.9 billion).

Due to the results, the company’s dividends that will be paid this year will be R$ 37.3 billion – also records.

In the year, the state-owned company’s profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (adjusted EBITDA) reached R$ 243.5 billion, an increase of 70% compared to 2020 (R$ 143 billion). In the fourth quarter, the increase was 33%, reaching R$ 62.9 billion.

Evolution of Petrobras’ annual profit or loss Net income, in billions of reais Source: Petrobras and Economática

According to the report, the “expressive” result was influenced by the increase in the price of oil in the international market, cost cuts and increased sales of fuels, including natural gas and electricity.