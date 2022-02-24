Petrobras sells oil fields in northern ES

Photo: reproduction





On Tuesday (22), Petrobras approved the sale of its entire stake in a set of four onshore production field concessions, with integrated facilities, located in the north of Espírito Santo.

The so-called North Capixaba Pole comprises the onshore fields of Cancã, Fazenda Alegre, Fazenda São Rafael and Fazenda Santa Luzia, located in the municipalities of Linhares, Jaguaré and São Mateus.

Among the assets traded are the North Capixaba Terminal, which receives oil from onshore fields and drains the product by ships, in addition to all the production facilities contained in the ring fence of the four concessions and the ownership of some land in the North Capixaba Pole.

The sale was made to Seacrest Petróleo SPE Norte Capixaba Ltda, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seacrest Exploração e Produção de Petróleo Ltda.

The total value of the transaction could reach US$544 million, which is equivalent to approximately BRL 2.7 billionat the current exchange rate of the dollar.

According to Petrobras, US$ 35.85 million will be paid on the date the contract is signed, US$ 442.15 million at the closing of the transaction and up to US$ 66 million in contingent payments provided for in contracts, depending on future Brent prices.

The amounts do not consider the adjustments due until the closing of the transaction, which still depends on the approval of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP).

According to Petrobras, the execution of the purchase and sale agreement and the subsequent steps will be disclosed to the market in due course.

Last year, the average production of the North Pole of Capixaba was around 6.5 thousand barrels of oil per day and 52.2 thousand cubic meters per day of natural gas. Petrobras is the operator in these fields, with a 100% stake.

The hub has 269 wells in operation, three oil treatment stations, four satellite stations in the Fazenda Alegre field and 73.81 km of gas and oil pipelines.

Petrobras intends to focus efforts on oil exploration in water

According to the company, the operation is in line with its portfolio management strategy and the improvement of capital allocation, with a view to maximizing value and greater returns to society.

Petrobras also highlighted that it continues to increasingly concentrate its resources on assets in deep and ultra-deep waters.

“The present disclosure is in accordance with Petrobras’ internal rules and with the provisions of the special procedure for the assignment of rights to explore, develop and produce oil, natural gas and other fluid hydrocarbons, provided for in Decree 9,355/2018”, highlighted the company.

Seacrest Petróleo SPE Norte Capixaba Ltda, which is expected to acquire the assets of Petrobras, is a company focused on the redevelopment of mature and producing fields.

Controlled by Seacrest Exploração e Produção de Petróleo Ltda, the company is privately held and has, among its main investors, the Seacrest Group.