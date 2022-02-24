PF and PRF operation investigates cloning of 3,300 Army vehicles; loss reaches R$ 500 million | Federal District

The Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) began to fulfill, on Thursday morning (24), 82 search and seizure warrants and six arrest warrants in an operation that investigates the cloning of 3,300 Army vehicles.

The action takes place simultaneously in 11 states:

Sao Paulo

Minas Gerais

Tocantins

For

Mato Grosso do Sul

Goiás

Paraíba

Ceará

Paraná

Pernambuco

maranhão

According to investigations, criminals cloned from Army vehicle chassis in order to obtain legitimate documents and legalize stolen vehicles.

Civil Police investigate DF retail network entrepreneurs for tax evasion

Operation targets criminal group that tried to defraud possession of land valued at R$ 9 million, in DF

In all, Operation Fiat Lux identified around 10,000 tampering with the Brazilian vehicle system. The damage caused amounts to more than R$ 500 million. This Thursday, more than 400 federal and highway police officers comply with the warrants. Army teams also provide support to the operation.

According to the investigators, the cloning of the Army chassis was only possible because they had the participation of Detran servers and dispatchers. The investigation does not point to the participation of members of the Army in the fraud.

At the request of the PF, the Justice removed 95 Detran servers from their duties.. Of this total, 85 work at Detran-SP; 7 in the Detran-TO; and 3 in the Detran-MG. About 20 dispatchers were also removed from their duties in the state of Sao Paulo.

The police investigation, launched at the end of 2020, originated after the detection of cloning of Army vehicles. According to the police, criminals also created fictitious vehicles in the Federal System of the National Traffic Department, allowing for financing and participation in consortia. These automobiles were given as collateral in financial operations.

The investigation also pointed out that Detran servers and brokers entered, in the Federal Motor Vehicle Registration System, cars purchased in the Manaus Free Trade Zone – exempt from PIS and Confins – and improperly licensed these cars in Sao Paulo to evade inspection.

The illegal downing of each vehicle, mostly trucks, revolved around BRL 30 thousand to BRL 40 thousand. Afterwards, the vehicles were resold without paying taxes. The use of forged documents in approximately 300 automobiles was identified.

The damage caused by vehicle fraud totals more than R$ 500 million. In ten months of operation, R$ 35 million were recovered in vehicles – including trucks, vans and luxury cars.

Suspects may be held accountable for the crimes of entering false data, fraudulent financing, money laundering and criminal organization.