PF operation against cloning seizes luxury vehicles in residential Dahma 3

In the condominium, a yellow Mitsubishi truck, a silver BMW and a black Land Rover were seized.

A truck was taken by tow truck to the PF headquarters in Campo Grande (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

The PF (Federal Police) Fiat Lux Operation, launched on the morning of this Thursday (24), to dismantle a gang that has already tampered with at least 10,000 vehicles in Brazil, fulfilled search and seizure warrants at Dahma III, residential located at the exit to Três Lagoas, in Campo Grande.

A yellow Mitsubishi pickup truck, a silver BMW, and a black Land Rover were seized at the condominium. The cars were taken by tow truck to the Federal Police Superintendence. It is not known whether the car’s owners were arrested.

BMW was seized at the residential, today (Photo/Disclosure/PF)

The operation is commanded by the PF of São Paulo, with warrants issued in Mato Grosso do Sul and 10 other states – São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Tocantins, Pará, Goiás, Paraíba, Ceará, Paraná, Pernambuco and Maranhão.

The police investigation, launched at the end of 2020, originated after the cloning of Army vehicles was detected. Chassis numbers were used illegally in order to obtain legitimate documents, in order to try to “legalize” vehicles resulting from theft or theft.

The investigation pointed out that the “cloning” of the Army’s chassis was only possible because they had the participation of Detran servers and dispatchers. Army teams provided logistical support during the outbreak of the Fiat Lux operation, and it is important to note that the investigation does not point to the participation of Army members in the fraud.

Policeman driving the Land Rover seized in the Dahma III (Photo: Henrique Kawaminami)

In addition to vehicle cloning, the operation also identified another criminal practice: crime against the National Financial System. Those involved “created” fictitious vehicles that existed only in the Federal System of the National Traffic Department, thus allowing for financing and participation in consortia.

Due to this forgery, which had the participation of Detran servers, co-opted by the criminal scheme, the vehicles were given as collateral in financial operations.

tax crimes – The investigation also pointed out that Detran servers and dispatchers entered, in the Federal Motor Vehicle Registration System, cars purchased in the Manaus Free Trade Zone – with exemption from PIS and Confins – and improperly registered these cars in São Paulo to circumvent the inspection.

The Judiciary, at the request of the Federal Police, determined the removal of the functions of 95 Detran servers. 85 are Detran-SP servers; seven, from the Detran-TO; and three, from Detran-MG. 20 dispatchers were also removed from their duties in the State of São Paulo.