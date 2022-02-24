PlayStation announces March 2022 PS Plus games

What’s New for Plus Subscribers in March!

With February coming to an end, the news for the month of March begins to emerge. Next month, subscribers to PS Plus will have a bonus game in addition to the usual three titles, being able to enjoy Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Team Sonic Racingas well as Ghost of Tsushima: Legends.

Learn more about each of the titles coming to PlayStation subscribers below:

Ark: Survival Evolved | PS4

ark is a survival MMO, in which the player awakens on a mysterious island and has to adapt to this hostile environment in order to survive. In the game, you can collect resources, craft items, build shelters, hunt, tame, or breed dinosaurs and other creatures that inhabit the place, and more. By sharing your environment with hundreds of other players, you can work with — or against — others in your quest for survival.

Team Sonic Racing | PS4

In Team Sonic Racing, players can take on friends in intense races, competing in an arcade-style racing game based on the Sonic franchise. Each of Sonic’s iconic characters is part of three different types, which give players the opportunity to unlock customization options according to their preferences.

Ghostrunner | PS5

in the game ghostrunner, the player will be able to wield a sword and perform incredible parkour feats while battling in a mega city. Fast paced and in first person, the game allows you to face enemies with your katana while dodging bullets with superhuman reflexes, in addition to using various special techniques. The focus here is on mobility, which provides a fast and intense combat experience.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends | PS4 & PS5

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends brings the cooperative experience of Ghost of Tsushima, inspired by Japanese tales and mythology. Players will be able to choose from four unique classes, including Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin. Together with friends or using the matchmaking online to meet other players, you can experience four exciting game modes such as co-op missions, Survival, or two-versus-two modes in competitive Rivals.

It is worth remembering that February games will be available until the 28th of this month. Thus, it is still possible for Plus subscribers to get EA Sports UFC 4, Planet Coaster: Console Edition and Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-Shot Adventure. March games will be available from the day March 1st.

