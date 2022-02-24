Poland asks FIFA to clarify “urgently” match against Russia for World Cup play-off | qualifiers – europe

— Due to the tense political situation in Ukraine and Russia, as well as the possible escalation and start of an armed conflict, the federation asked FIFA to urgently clarify the issues related to the organization of the Russia-Poland match on 24 March, in Moscow,” declared the PZPN.

The Russian football federation, for its part, also spoke out on Tuesday, guaranteeing that the match will be held at the Lev Yashin Stadium.

1 of 1 Robert Lewandowski is the main player of the Poland national team – Photo: Getty Images Robert Lewandowski is the main player of the Poland national team (Photo: Getty Images)

The PZPN emphasizes that its role is to ensure “the best conditions” for Polish players to prepare for and play international matches. Furthermore, it emphasizes that political decisions, such as possible sanctions against Russia, are the responsibility of state authorities and international organizations. The entity expects FIFA’s position.

“At the same time, the PZPN reinforces that this case does not only concern the Polish team, but other national teams such as Sweden and the Czech Republic, which could face Russia in Moscow in the playoffs,” the Polish federation said.