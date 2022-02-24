Police identify the body of Gabriel, a student who disappeared on a bus taken by storm in Petrópolis | Mountain Region

Experts from the Legal Medical Institute (IML) identified the body of student Gabriel Vila Real da Rocha, 17, who disappeared after the bus he was in fell into the Quitandinha River, in Petrópolis, during the storm that hit the region on Tuesday. fair (15).

The body was found in the river on Washington Luís Street on Tuesday (22). On the same day, Leandro Rocha, Gabriel’s father, underwent an exam to collect genetic material.

On this Thursday, the searches by the Fire Department teams focused on Morro da Oficina and Vila Felipe.

Family members searched

Since the storm, Gabriel’s family has been tireless in the search for the student. They enlisted the help of other volunteers to travel through the region where the vehicle fell towards the water flow.

On Monday (21), one of the shoes Gabriel was wearing was found. The shoes were found on Rua Washington Luís, close to where the buses disappeared. According to Gabriel’s father, the shoe was found after a backhoe removed some trees near the river.

“Hope is the strength I already have. As I said, a father never abandons his son. I will never give up. To think [o pé do tenis] gave me the guidance that I’m going to find him yet”, Leandro told g1 this Tuesday.

With instruments, the members of the search explored the bottom of the river. At 11 am, a pair of shorts was found, but it was not the one Gabriel was wearing. Other pieces of clothing were found in the search.

Other groups of volunteers, civil and military firefighters, as well as members of the Civil Defense of Petrópolis and other cities in the State of Rio de Janeiro split into other groups that traveled to other search points in nearby cities.

Gabriel’s relatives have formed joint efforts with the help of volunteers to find the student.

The bus where Gabriel was was thrown into the Quitandinha River. The father recognized the boy in pictures (see video below) that circulated on the internet of people trying to save themselves while the collective sank.

