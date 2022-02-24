“Popular in Japan” promotion is available

Sony has revealed a new PS Store promotion called “Popular in Japan”. A selection of deals with up to 90% off games and DLCs will be available on the digital store until March, 9. Those interested can purchase fighting titles, RPG and various styles at a price below the standard.

The main highlights are Bloodborne, Dragon Ball FighterZ and NEO: The World Ends With You alongside options like Scarlet Nexus and NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition. For those who haven’t had the opportunity to play Shadow of the Colossus, it can also be a good chance.

Check out some of the games from the “Popular in Japan” promotion on the PS Store:

NARUTO TO BORUTO: Shinobi Striker (PS4) — from BRL 249.90 to BRL 37.48;

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Eyes of Heaven Bundle (PS4) — from R$249.90 to R$49.98;

Monster Hunter: World (PS4) — from BRL 83.50 to BRL 62.92;

NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition (PS4) – from R$149.90 to R$74.95;

Scarlet Nexus (PS4/PS5) – from R$279.90 to R$137.95;

Bloodborne (PS4) – from R$99.50 to R$49.75;

Judgment (PS4) — from BRL 149.50 to BRL 89.70;

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) — R$ 249.90 for R$ 82.46;

NEO: The World Ends With You (PS4) — BRL 299.90 for BRL 149.95;

Shadow of the Colossus (PS4) — from R$99.50 to R$64.67;

You can check out the other 257 items on offer by clicking here.

There’s more promotion going on the PS Store

PS Plus subscribers can access exclusive discounts on the PS Store. In the latest selection of offers, Sony has made more than 100 games available at a differentiated price for consumers who have the service active on their account. Check out!