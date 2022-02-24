Preview of February inflation rises 0.99%, the biggest change for the month since 2016 – News

The preview of inflation in Brazil rose 0.99% in February, the biggest change for the month since 2016, when it marked 1.42%.

The IPCA-15 (National Index of Consumer Prices 15), measured by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), from the second half of January to February 15, was 0.99%, 0.41 percentage point above the rate registered in the previous month (0.58%).




In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates a high of 1.58% and, in 12 months, of 10.76%, above the 10.20% registered in the 12 immediately previous months.

The prices of eight of the nine groups of products and services surveyed by the IBGE rose. The exception was Health and Personal Care, whose prices dropped 0.02%, after rising 0.93% in January.

The biggest change (5.64%) came from the Education group. Following is Food and Beverages (1.20%). Transport rose 0.87% after falling 0.41% in January. Housing was 0.15% more expensive and Residential Articles, 1.94%.

In Food, the villains were carrots (49.31% more expensive), potatoes (20.15%), ground coffee (2.71%), fruits (1.75%) and meats (1.11%). . On the other hand, there was a drop in the prices of whole chicken (-1.97%), rice (-1.60%) and chicken pieces (-1.31%).

