Prices of the most diverse commodities soar with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Feb 24 (Reuters) – Global commodity prices jumped to multi-year highs on Thursday as Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine, with prices responding automatically despite steady oil export flows, Russian gas, grain and metals to the West.

Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, gas prices in the UK and the Netherlands rose 30%-40%, and wheat futures in Chicago jumped to a 9-1/2 year high. .

Russia supplies 10% of global oil, a third of Europe’s gas and, together with Ukraine, accounts for 29% of global wheat exports, 80% of sunflower oil shipments and 19% of corn exports.

Read more:

Russia is also a major producer of aluminum, nickel, platinum, palladium, uranium, titanium, coal, wood and fertilizers.

Worries about Russian aluminum supplies have pushed aluminum to a record $3,449 a tonne, a 21% gain so far this year.

Rusal, the world’s largest aluminum producer outside China, produced 3.8 million tonnes of aluminum in 2021, about 6% of estimated world production.

CBOT corn futures also rose to their daily trading limit of 35 cents a bushel at $7.1625 a bushel, the highest level since June 2021.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related