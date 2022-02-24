Private investments should enable GDP growth, says government

The expressive increase in investment and savings rates and in the total amount of resources contracted from the private sector should sustain GDP growth far above what market analysts predict. The conclusion is from the Economic Policy Secretariat (SPE) of the Ministry of Economy and consists of two technical notes that will be published this Wednesday (23).

While the median of projections from financial institutions estimates the variation of Brazilian GDP at 0.3% for 2022, the SPE works with a perspective of a 2.1% increase in the country’s economic activity this year.

At an event held by the bank BTG Patcual this Tuesday (22), the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that “Brazil is doomed to grow” in the coming years and that analysts will spend 2022 revising upwards the growth projections of the country. GDP.

For economist Adolfo Sachsida, special advisor for Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Economy, the reason for the difference is that market analysis prioritizes demand issues, when the problems faced by the country’s economy are on the supply side.

“When you look at, for example, car production, this drop is not a demand problem, it’s a supply problem. There has been a fall in production chains and this is affecting aggregate supply. The biggest water crisis in 100 years is an aggregate supply problem. The pandemic is a supply problem”, listed the economist in a conversation with journalists also this Tuesday (22).

“It seems to me that the biggest economic shocks are on the supply side. As they normalize, I believe we will have a better year than most have anticipated. Mainly for private investment and the job market,” she said.

PPI: BRL 1.3 trillion in private investments contracted until the end of 2022

According to figures from the Ministry of Economy, the job market is already returning to pre-pandemic levels. The biggest reason for the team’s optimism, however, is the figures provided by the private sector in the infrastructure sectors, within the scope of the Investment Partnership Program (PPI).

Until December 2021, the PPI portfolio totaled 131 projects and auctions, with R$ 828.5 billion of private investments already contracted for the coming years. For 2022, operations with another 154 assets are planned, involving another R$ 340.7 billion. Thus, the government’s expectation is a total of R$ 1.3 trillion contracted by the PPI in the period between 2019 and 2022. “This number could be even greater as studies of other projects under the program are carried out” , says one of the SPE notes.

According to Sachsida, the amount is the result of an important change in the government’s concession policy, which began to prioritize proposals for greater investment rather than greater grants.

“Many times people ask us: ‘where is the R$ 1 trillion of privatizations?’ This one. What happens is that instead of charging for this, we are encouraging private investment,” he said, referring to the 2018 promise made by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, to raise more than R$ 1 trillion. At the time, however, Guedes was referring to the revenue potential from the sale of federal properties.

Five sectors are responsible for almost all the investments programmed in the PPI: oil and gas (49.9%), transport (32.9%), electricity (7.2%), projects by subnational entities (5.5% ) and communication (3.2%).

Of the total contracted, R$ 78 billion should be executed in 2022, which represents approximately 1% of Brazilian GDP. Also according to the SPE, investments in the PPI in 2021 were close to half that amount, around R$40 billion.

To give you an idea, Capex, or investment in fixed assets, contracted in the auctions concluded in 2021 was BRL 37.5 billion, more than five times the amount observed in 2016 (BRL 5.4 billion).

Increase in savings and investment rates above the world average

The government’s economic team basically attributes the growth in private investment rates to two factors. The first would be fiscal consolidation, which reduced the debt/GDP ratio by maintaining the spending ceiling and reducing spending on social security, civil service and interest.

The second factor would be a pro-market economic policy, which would encompass the reduction of misallocation of resources; new legal frameworks, which increased legal certainty; privatizations and concessions; greater trade opening; debureaucratization; and a better business environment. Among the new regulatory frameworks approved in recent years are those for sanitation, gas, railways, cabotage and foreign exchange.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), among the 50 largest economies in the world, Brazil was the second that most reduced the debt/GDP ratio between 2020 and 2021, behind only Singapore. There were 8.4 percentage points of decline, against 7.6 for Canada, 1.3 for Russia, and 0.6 for the United States, for example.

Brazil was also the second country that most increased the savings rate in relation to GDP in dollars between 2018 and 2021 among the 20 largest economies in the world. It was 4.3 percentage points, putting the country behind only Australia, which advanced 4.8 points. The ratio of Gross Fixed Capital Formation (GFCF) to GDP grew by 2.2 points in the same period, making Brazil occupy the third position with the greatest increase.

GFCF refers to investments in machinery and equipment and works, in general terms. The GFCF/GDP ratio, which was 15.5% in 2019, reached 19% in the four quarters up to September 2021, returning to the level of 2015. The savings rate, on the other hand, recovered the level of 2014.

“Simple modeling would suggest that a one-percentage-point increase in the investment rate [FBCF/PIB] generates 770 thousand jobs and R$ 305 in average GDP per capita”, said Sachsida.

Other indicators presented by the economist show that companies and families’ share of GFCF has increased at the expense of government participation; and reduced the participation of public banks in credit, expanding the presence of private institutions. Free credit also increased in relation to total credit, while earmarked credit declined.

“Investment today goes where it is most efficient, not where the government dictates. You no longer have a ‘national champions’ policy established by Brasilia. The investment goes to where it generates the greatest economic return”, said the special advisor to the ministry.

The SPE should revise its projections for the Brazilian economy in 2022 in the second half of March. “With great parsimony, with great prudence, we will analyze the data. If it is necessary to increase, we will increase; if it is necessary to reduce, we will reduce without the slightest problem”, said Sachsida. “Our commitment is to get it right.”