Promotions over 90% will end for good

You know those amazing deals of games of Steam that we always share around here? They are usually very good to save and have discounts of up to 90% in some games.

Every now and then you can find an amazing promotion going on and be lucky enough to get a game with more than 90% off or even a paid game that was free.

Unfortunately, as of March, this will no longer happen. But calm down: the promotions will continue (including the selections here on the site), but discounts of more than 90% will no longer be offered on the platform’s games, that’s what Steam announced.

Recently, the platform announced several new rules in the sales and dissemination policy of games and other products and this is one of these rules.

And despite the ban, they also communicated that discounts of less than 10% will also no longer be valid. That is, it is necessary to place a promotional value on the games of at least 10% and at most 90%.

These were rules made especially for companies that sell their games on the platform, and the rules also include limiting custom discounts from one day to two weeks and prohibiting discounts on a product within 28 days of a coin price increase.

In addition, other rules will also come into effect such as a ban on changing the price of a game/product that is currently on sale, a minimum interval of four weeks between one discount and another and more.

These are great ways to prevent what we call here in Brazil as “Black Fraud”, which is when companies increase the value of a product to give a “discount”, which, in the end, is equal to the base price.