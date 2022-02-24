Protesters protest for treatments for diseases outside the ANS list in health plans | Sao Paulo

Health plan users held a protest this Wednesday (23) on Avenida Paulista, in downtown São Paulo, in favor of maintaining the current understanding of the courts on the obligation of health operators to offer treatments for diseases outside the list of National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS).

The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) scheduled for this Wednesday (23) the resumption of the judgment on the coverage of health plans that will have a great impact on users, and may affect the lives of those who are medically monitored against cancer or use therapies for cancer. autism, for example. The court must decide whether health plans only need to cover the diseases listed by the ANS.

The act on Avenida Paulista was attended by users of various plans and retirees and took place in the free space of Masp. The protesters carried posters asking for understanding and sensitivity of the Judiciary with the patients of the health plans.

The ministers of the STJ will define whether the list of procedures and treatments published by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), called a list, should be interpreted or not as a maximum parameter for coverage of the plans.

1 of 1 Building of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), in Brasília. — Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil Building of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), in Brasília. — Photo: Marcello Casal Jr/Agência Brasil

For more than 20 years, there have been prevailing understandings in Justice in favor of a broader interpretation, considering the list of procedures as a minimum reference for the coverage of health operators in the country.

This means that a user who has a disease outside the list published by the agency in Brasília can go to court and guarantee coverage by the health plan for his problem.

However, if the STJ understands that the ANS list is the maximum parameter of care, many Brazilians may be left without private coverage in hospitals.

“The STJ judgment today can affect many other people. Cancer patients who are undergoing treatment that is not on the ANS list. Patients who need surgery, or some genetic test, who use cannabidiol. Because of epilepsy. This will affect all these people”, declared the lawyer Lilian D’Angelo Tomazinho.

STJ judges mandatory health plans to cover procedures outside the ANS list

Families may be left without coverage

Currently, the ANS list includes more than 3,300 procedures in the list of coverage. For 20 years, Justice has understood that this list determines the minimum that a health plan needs to offer to customers. And what is outside can be questioned in the courts. This is the case of Isabela, 5 years old.

“Doctors say there may be a regression in the child’s development. So that’s why so many mothers, so many children are desperate. Because we know that if the treatment is stopped, the chance of the child regressing is very high. It’s tiring, there are many hours a week, but we want to give this right to our children”, says the girl’s mother, Cynthia Melegaro Pires.

What seems like a joke, is fundamental to the girl’s development. She has autism spectrum disorder and faces a routine of 15 hours a week of therapies. The health plan covers everything.

“You can put it there, that therapy costs, on average, 200 reais an hour. So, do the math to see the value of a treatment. It is a value out of the reality of people’s lives. And today, if I didn’t have the insurance, she would probably do one or two hours of treatment, because the SUS does not offer this type of treatment”, said the girl’s mother.

Group chains itself in front of the STJ, in an act against changes in health coverage

If the STJ’s decision is favorable to the plans, even legal actions, which guarantee treatments outside the list, may be harmed. For lawyer Rafael Robba, a health specialist, the establishment of procedures can put even more pressure on the public network.

“These are procedures that cannot be treated as experimental procedures. this will certainly make the treatments have restrictions and in many cases, these users can seek these treatments in sus itself. Which should even generate an overload on the public health system”, said the lawyer.

Professor Liliane Senhorini Serrato has three children also with autism spectrum disorder. Lucas, 20 years old; Rafael, 15; and Theo, 5 years old. The whole family is worried.

“We are talking about life. So, not only for people with autistic spectrum disorder, but also for rare diseases, cancer, for all people who avail themselves of this right. And we also pay for it, it’s health”, said the teacher.