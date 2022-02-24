Putin announces ‘military operation’ in Ukraine region, asks country’s soldiers to surrender

1 hour ago

Credit, EPA photo caption, Russian President said earlier this Thursday (24/2) that the conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces is ‘only a matter of time’.

In a televised address, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced earlier on Thursday that he would carry out “military operations” in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The BBC’s Eastern Europe correspondent Sarah Rainsford reported that it is already possible to hear sounds of explosions in the city of Kramatorsk. BBC journalist Paul Adams also reported on explosions in the capital Kiev.

Putin urged Ukrainian soldiers to surrender and return home — otherwise Ukraine itself would be blamed for the bloodshed, the Russian president said. He added that the conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces is “unavoidable” and “only a matter of time”.

Putin’s announcement came at the same time as an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UN) was taking place in New York, United States, on the crisis.

UN Secretary General António Guterres gave a speech asking “from the bottom of his heart”: “President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.”

Earlier, Ukraine declared a state of emergency and ordered millions of its citizens living in Russia to return to their country. Ukrainian airspace has also been restricted for civil flights due to the “potential risk”.