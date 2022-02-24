Putin authorizes special operation in eastern Ukraine | World

Putin said that “conflicts between Russia and Ukrainian forces are inevitable, it’s just a matter of time.” He said his country could not tolerate what he called “threats from Ukraine” and warned against foreign interference.

The Russian president told Ukrainian forces to lay down their weapons and return home, according to state-run news agencies RIA-Novosti and TASS.

Shortly after Putin’s announcement, reports began in the press of sounds of explosions and artillery in the Ukrainian cities of Kharkiv and Kiev.

Putin warned that all responsibility for any potential bloodshed will be on the Ukrainian government’s conscience and said he was confident the Russian military would do its duty.

“All responsibility will be with the Ukrainian regime. All decisions have already been taken. It is necessary to adapt to the changes that happen. The truth is on our side. The objectives will be achieved”, said Putin.

The United States reacted immediately by saying that Russia’s attack is unjustifiable and that it will pay for what it is causing the world.

“The prayers of the whole world are with the people of Ukraine tonight, which suffers an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable,” said President Joe Biden’s statement issued after Putin’s announcement.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on Wednesday that Russia could invade Ukraine before the end of the night.”

“Everything seems to be ready for Russia to engage in a major aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

On Wednesday, heads of the self-proclaimed People’s Republic of Donetsk and People’s Republic of Luhansk asked for Russia’s help in repelling what they say are increasing aggression by Ukrainian forces.

These are the two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine that were recognized on February 21 as independent by Moscow.