Putin bluffed all the time | Sandra Cohen’s blog

The special military operation described by Vladimir Putin in a short speech during the dawn is synonymous with a declaration of war and a demonstration of who bluffed the entire time in the rounds of negotiations was the Russian president. And he insists on the art of distorting reality, assuring that his aim is not the occupation of Ukraine, but the demilitarization and “denazification” of the country that he does not recognize as legitimate.

In recent weeks, the Russian leader has called the US government’s warnings about an alleged and imminent invasion of Ukraine hysterical. While deriding the West, he disguised openness to a peaceful solution, but without giving in to the conviction that NATO’s expansion closer to the Russian border would be unacceptable.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military action in eastern Ukraine this Thursday (24)

Putin repeats the term genocide to flaunt the false propaganda that four million Russian-speaking people are being subjected to extermination in Ukraine. It portrays its leaders as diabolical and fanatical, who sponsor a Western-backed neo-Nazi regime.

This is yet another fallacy: democratically elected in 2019, President Volodymyr Zelensky is Jewish and has Russian as his native language. In an emotional Wednesday night appeal to the country’s Russian citizens, Zelensky portrayed Putin’s claims as insulting:

“They say we are Nazis, but how can a people support Nazis who gave more than 8 million lives for the victory over Nazism? Nazi? Tell my grandfather, who went through the entire war in the infantry of the Soviet Army and died as a colonel in independent Ukraine.”

With explosions reported at airfields, barracks and warehouses, Thursday’s attacks on several fronts across the country, not just the breakaway Donbass region, demonstrate that Russia is primarily targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure. They expose Putin’s expansionist goal of bringing Ukraine back under Russian influence. That was the plan all along.