‘Putin denied Ukraine’s right to exist’, says chancellor at UN General Assembly | World

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba criticized on Wednesday (23) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to recognize two separatist regions of the country.

“Putin has denied Ukraine’s right to exist,” Kuleba told the UN General Assembly.

The Ukrainian foreign minister also asked for help from other countries and said Russia’s actions “went far beyond security”.

On Monday (21), Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized, in a decree, the independence of the breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, in eastern Ukraine.

The region will also be able to receive Russian troops for “peacekeeping” operations, according to the Kremlin decision.

1 of 2 Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba talks about Russia’s occupation at the UN General Assembly meeting — Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba speaks about Russia’s occupation at the UN General Assembly meeting (Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)

Kuleb said during the General Assembly that Ukraine is not a threat to Russia, as the Putin government claims.

“Ukraine has never and is not planning any military operations in Donbass,” he said.

Kuleba urged the UN to take “concrete and swift measures” to stop the escalation, which he says is fueled by the military advance of Russian troops.

“The start of a full-scale war in Ukraine will be the end of the world order as we know it,” Kuleba said.

‘Violations of sovereignty’, says UN

Guterres: We will support efforts to resolve this conflict without bloodshed

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Wednesday (23) at the opening of the organization’s General Assembly that the world faces a moment of danger with the crisis in Ukraine.

For Guterres, “Russia’s decision to recognize the so-called ‘independence’ of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions and the subsequent actions are violations of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and are incompatible with the principles of the UN Charter.”

He also said that the UN upholds the principles in the context of humanitarian aid and that it will provide assistance to the people of Ukraine.

2 of 2 UN meeting on February 23, 2022 — Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP UN meeting on February 23, 2022 — Photo: Timothy A. Clary / AFP

The General Assembly meeting attended by all 193 UN members is an annual session to discuss the “temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine”, held since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014.

Several ministers are scheduled to speak at Wednesday’s all-day meeting.

Guterres, who was originally not scheduled to attend, decided to do so after rushing back to New York and canceling a trip to Africa.

