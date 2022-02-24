‘Putin has chosen a war that will bring catastrophic loss of life’, says Joe Biden

the president of U.S, Joe Bidencondemned in a statement from the White House, on the night of this Wednesday (23), the decision of the president of the Russia, Vladimir Putinin authorize a special military operation in eastern Ukraine. The information is from g1.

“The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight, who suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life and human suffering,” Biden said.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

“I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to receive regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 colleagues in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the other consequences that the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this unnecessary act of aggression against Ukraine and peace and security. global”, reads the note issued by the White House.

Biden ends the message by saying that the US and NATO allies will give a strong and united response, and that he and First Lady Jill Biden will pray for the people of Ukraine.

“We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong and united response that prevents any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”

