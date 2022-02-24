‘Putin has chosen a war that will bring loss of life and suffering’, laments Joe Biden | World

Biden said that “Putin has chosen a war that will bring loss of life and suffering. The US president also said that the US and its allies will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

“The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight, who suffer an unprovoked and unwarranted attack by Russian military forces. President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive manner. The world will hold Russia accountable.”

Biden said he is monitoring the situation, that he will meet with the G7 this Thursday (24th) and that he will announce new sanctions on Russia. The American president has scheduled a virtual meeting with the leaders of the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan at 14:00 GMT (11:00 GMT) and will make a speech later.

The White House also said Biden had already spoken with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, but did not provide details of the conversation.

“I will be monitoring the situation at the White House this evening and will continue to receive regular updates from my national security team. Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 colleagues in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the other consequences that the United States and our allies and partners will impose on Russia for this unnecessary act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong and united response that prevents any aggression against the Alliance. Tonight. , Jill and I are praying for the brave and proud people of Ukraine.”

White House official statement — Photo: Reproduction / White House

Announcing the start of an operation in eastern Ukraine on Wednesday night, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians. He stated that “all decisions have already been taken and that the Russians need to prepare for changes in the coming days.

Putin warned that no other country should interfere in Russian action in the breakaway region of Ukraine: