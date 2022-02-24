Putin is making a historic mistake; read article by Madeleine Albright – International

In early 2000, I became the first senior official of the U.S to meet Vladimir Putin in his new role as interim president of the Russia. We in government Clintonwe didn’t know much about Putin at the time – only that he had started his career in KGB. I hoped the meeting would help me get to know the man and appreciate what his sudden rise could mean for US-Russia relations, which had deteriorated amid the war in Chechnya. Sitting at a small table next to Putin in the Kremlin, I was immediately struck by the contrast between him and his bombastic predecessor, Boris Yeltsin.

While Yeltsin had cajoled, roared and cajoled, Putin spoke without showing emotion or sounding a single note of his determination to revive Russia economically and crush the Chechen rebels. Flying back to the US, I recorded my impressions. “Putin is small and pale,” I wrote, “almost as cold as a reptile.” He claimed to understand why the Berlin Wall had to fall, but I didn’t expect the Soviet Union completely collapse. “Putin is ashamed of what happened to his country and determined to restore its greatness.”

In recent months, as Putin has been massing troops on the borders of neighboring Ukraine, that nearly three-hour meeting with him has come to my mind. After calling Ukraine’s statehood a fiction, Putin signed a decree recognizing the two separatist-controlled regions in Ukraine and sent troops there.

Putin’s revisionist and absurd assertion that Ukraine is “entirely created by Russia” and was effectively stolen from the Russian Empire is fully intended to align with his perverted worldview. Most disturbing to me: It was his attempt to set up the pretext for an all-out invasion.

In the odd 20 years that have passed since we met, Putin has charted his course by eschewing democratic developments to the Stalin. He amassed political and economic power – by co-opting or crushing potential competitors – while pushing to re-establish a sphere of Russian rule in parts of the former USSR. Like other authoritarians, he equates his own well-being with that of the motherland and opposition to treason. Putin is certain that Americans mirror both his cynicism and his lust for power; and that in a world where everyone is lying, he is under no obligation to tell the truth. Believing that the US dominates its own region by force, he believes that Russia has the same right.

Putin has sought for years to enhance his country’s international reputation, expand Russia’s military and economic might, weaken nato and divide the Europe (while inciting a barrier between the Europeans and the US). Ukraine is part of it all.

Rather than paving Russia’s path to greatness, invading Ukraine would prove Putin’s infamy by leaving his country diplomatically isolated, economically crippled and strategically vulnerable in the face of a stronger and more united Western alliance.

He has already activated this mechanism by announcing on Monday his decision to recognize the two separatist enclaves in Ukraine and send Russian “peace troops” to the regions. Now he demands that Kiev recognize Russia’s claim to Crimea and hand over its advanced weaponry.

Putin’s actions have triggered massive sanctions, and more will come if he launches an all-out attack and tries to take over the entire Ukraine. This would devastate not only the Russian economy, but also Putin’s narrow circle of corrupt cronies—who, in turn, could challenge his leadership. What is sure to be a bloody and catastrophic war will drain Russia’s resources and claim Russian lives – while creating an urgent incentive for Europe to rid itself of its dangerous dependence on Russian energy. (This has already started, with the German maneuver to prevent the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline).

Such an act of aggression would almost certainly cause NATO to significantly strengthen its eastern flank and consider stationing forces permanently in the Baltic States, in the Poland and on Romania. (President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he is sending more troops to the Baltics.) And that would generate fierce armed resistance in Ukraine, with strong support from the West. A bipartisan effort is already underway to coin a legislative response that would include increasing lethal aid to Ukraine. It would go far beyond a repeat of the annexation of the Crimea, in 2014; it would be a scenario that would refer to the ill-fated Soviet occupation of the Afghanistanin the 80s.

Biden and other Western leaders have made this very clear in round after round of furious diplomacy. But even if the West is somehow able to dissuade Putin from all-out war – a far from certain hypothesis at this point – it is important to remember that his favorite competition is not chess, as some assume, but judo. We can expect him to persist in seeking a chance to increase his influence and attack in the future. It will be up to the US and its friends to deny him that opportunity by sustaining a vigorous diplomatic response and increasing economic and military support for Ukraine.

While Putin will never, in my experience, admit to making a mistake, he has demonstrated that he is capable of both patience and pragmatism. He is also certainly aware that the current confrontation has made him even more dependent on the China; he knows that Russia is incapable of thriving without some ties to the West. “Of course I like Chinese food. It’s fun to use chopsticks,” he told me on our first date. “But this is nothing more than a triviality. It is not our mentality, which is European. Russia must firmly integrate the West.”

Putin must know that Russia would not necessarily do well in a second Cold War – even with their nuclear weapons. Strong US allies can be found on almost every continent. Putin’s friends, meanwhile, include the likes of Bashar Assad, Alexander Lukashenko and Kim Jong-un.

If Putin feels trapped in a corner of the ring, he can only blame himself. As Biden noted, the US has no desire to destabilize Russia or deprive the country of its legitimate aspirations. This is why Washington and its allies have offered to negotiate with Moscow on a wide range of security issues. But the US must insist that Russia abide by international standards applicable to all countries.

Putin and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, like to claim that we currently live in a multipolar world. While this is self-evident, it does not mean that great powers have the right to slice the planet into spheres of influence as colonial empires did centuries ago.

Ukraine is entitled to its sovereignty, no matter who its neighbors are. In the modern era, big countries accept this – and Putin must accept it too. This is the message that underpins recent Western diplomacy. And it defines the difference between a world governed by the rule of law and a world without rules./ TRANSLATION BY GUILHERME RUSSO

*Albright was US Secretary of State from 1997 to 2001