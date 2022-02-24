Pyramid Head dev is sorry to create it

Through a mysterious tweet published last Sunday (20), Masahiro Ito revealed regret for having created Pyramid Head in Silent Hill. The reason behind the feeling has not been completely clarified, but it seems to be related to personal issues.

Pyramid Head was responsible for bringing true nightmares to players. Introduced in 2001’s Silent Hill 2, the sword-wielding creature has become widely known for developing a disturbing subplot and for starring in shocking scenes capable of upsetting even the producers.

From Ito’s acid tones on Twitter — complete with sarcasm about the lack of commitment to action figure paid rights — it seems that there is a deep negative feeling about the Pyramid Head’s introduction.

I don’t tweet the reason. — 伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) February 20, 2022

First tweet — I wish I hadn’t created Pyramid Head’s p*. Second tweet — I will not tweet the reason.

The reason is not that I can’t get paid for the statues. I’ve never gotten paid for those in the first place. — 伊藤暢達/Masahiro Ito (@adsk4) February 20, 2022

The reason is not that I can’t be paid for the statues. I never got paid for it in the first place.

Further details about the statement were not revealed.

