Qualcomm would have switched from Samsung to TSMC for the manufacture of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The US chipset maker Qualcomm would have switched to South Korean Samsung by Taiwanese TSMC for manufacturing top-of-the-line processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, released late last year. According to information from the Gizmochina website, the reason for changing the company responsible for manufacturing the chips is the fact that Samsung face a serious problem with production of Snapdragon processors.

According to an internal report, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 throughput rate with Samsung is around 35%. This means that for every 100 chips produced, only 35 are good enough to be used by cellphone manufacturers. TSMC delivers a rate of return of about 70% in its 4nm process, that is, twice what Samsung is offering. Given this, from a business point of view, maintaining the partnership with the South Korean company is unsustainable.