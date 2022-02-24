Qualcomm would have switched from Samsung to TSMC for the manufacture of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

The US chipset maker Qualcomm would have switched to South Korean Samsung by Taiwanese TSMC for manufacturing top-of-the-line processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, released late last year.
According to information from the Gizmochina website, the reason for changing the company responsible for manufacturing the chips is the fact that Samsung face a serious problem with production of Snapdragon processors.
According to an internal report, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 throughput rate with Samsung is around 35%. This means that for every 100 chips produced, only 35 are good enough to be used by cellphone manufacturers.
TSMC delivers a rate of return of about 70% in its 4nm process, that is, twice what Samsung is offering. Given this, from a business point of view, maintaining the partnership with the South Korean company is unsustainable.
Other rumors in the industry also point out that the Qualcomm plans to release a “plus” version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset sometime in the second quarter, and that new chipset will be made by TSMC and not Samsung.
There are also reports that, together with Qualcomm, the NVIDIA is also moving away from Samsung and heading to TSMC for the making of its 7nm graphics chip, which was originally planned to be manufactured by the South Korean company.
