R$5 million Lamborghini hit by truck in garage

You are certainly used to seeing news of supercar owners driving recklessly and destroying the models for avoidable reasons. However, this time the owner of this custom Lamborghini Aventador was not at fault in the fact that his vehicle was destroyed.

Right in the driveway of his garage in Beverly Hills, in the United States, the Aventador and a Bentley Continental were hit by a runaway delivery truck.

The images were taken by Pepe’s Towing Service towing company. On her page, she said the Aventador was worth US$1 million (R$5 million at current prices), while the house is worth over US$10 million (R$50 million).

Apparently the truck lost its brakes and hit the vehicles, which were badly damaged. A Mercedes-Maybach was also said to have been damaged in the accident, but only slightly.

However, most likely, the cars that were hit by the truck suffered a total loss.

