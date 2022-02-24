Rapporteur André Mendonça votes in the Supreme Court in favor of suspending increase in the electoral fund | Politics

For the 2022 fund, initially, the government proposed BRL 2.1 billion – a value close to that of the 2018 election. But Congress, with the support of opposition parties and government allies, rose to the current BRL 4.9 billion — an amount sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro. The money is used by political parties to finance the political campaign for this year’s elections.

Bolsonaro keeps money from the electoral fund and cuts funds from the Ministries of Labor and Education

Mendonça is the rapporteur of the action of the Novo party that questions the increase of the fund, under the argument that the value of R$ 2.1 billion initially proposed must be maintained.

The acronym states that the proposal for calculating the values ​​of the so-called “fundão” does not present a source of resources to defray the expected billionaire expense, which is unconstitutional.

The party also said that there is a “‘personalist’ intention of parliamentarians” to increase the value of the electoral fund.

The trial began on Wednesday afternoon (23). The STF must decide whether Congress could have increased the amount. The case was sent to the plenary for analysis by Mendonça during the recess.

The other ministers must still present their votes. The trial will resume this Thursday (24).

Research shows that Brazilians are against the electoral fund

Regarding the allegations of the New Party, André Mendonça stated that there was no illegality on this point, since, according to him, “the parliamentary amendment did not defy the reserve of legal initiative of the Union”.

However, the rapporteur stated that the increase in fundão disrespected the Constitution, for lack of proof of necessity and lack of proportionality. Therefore, he defended that it was the case to suspend the increase and adopt the value of 2020 — R$ 2.034 billion —, updated for inflation.

In practice, if the vote is followed by the majority, the provision of the 2022 law that changed the calculation formula and caused the increase and the 2020 budget forecast is suspended.

“It’s not about going against policy. On the contrary, a consolidated democracy must have in public agents and ministers an action that preserves the importance of politics, parties and Congress. We only built a democracy because citizens were willing to enter public life,” he said.

“All of us, including politics, must respect the Constitution,” he said.

The minister also said that “authorities did not provide minimal reasons” to justify the increase.

“I see no justification for considering the increase in relation to inflation to be more than ten times proportional, given that we had the biggest crisis in our history during this period.”

Mendonça also considered that there was an infringement of the principle of electoral annuality, according to which the laws governing elections cannot be changed until one year before the election.

“The modification of the electoral process within a period of less than one year is unconstitutional. Even amendments are subject. The same goes for budget laws,” he said.

Also, according to Mendonça, while there was a disproportionate increase in the fundão, there was a decrease in structural investments.

“I understand that the controversy deserves a more detailed analysis, because the STF has the power to assess the proportionality of the choices made by the public power”, he argued.

The minister also considered that maintaining the fund for these elections makes it difficult to recover values, if the increase is not suspended.

Before the trial, the federal government, the National Congress and the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) expressed their rejection of the action.

For the Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, the party’s action is not the appropriate procedural way to deal with the issue. According to the Attorney General’s Office, Congress acted within its constitutional powers and the case was not unconstitutional.

The Attorney General’s Office defended that the increase in the value of the fund is constitutional. According to the AGU, the definition of the increase followed all the legal provisions, and there was, therefore, an “adequate relevance between the guideline given to the budget law in an election year and the purpose of composing the specific public fund established for the financing of campaigns elections”.

The AGU also stated that “it is not reasonable to start from the premise that the allocation of resources to electoral campaigns, defined by legal criteria, would depend on a quantitative bar to know whether or not it meets the constitutional principle of morality”.