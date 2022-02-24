Rede D’Or agrees to buy Sul América | Economy

Rede D’Or announced this Wednesday (23) an agreement to incorporate Sul América. According to the agreement between the companies, the hospital network will take control of Sul América’s businesses involving health, dentistry, life insurance and pension plans.

According to the material fact, the agreement provides that Sul América shareholders will receive “common shares issued by Rede D’Or in replacement of common or preferred shares” of the insurer.

With the deal done, the insurer’s shareholders will hold 13.5% of Rede D’Or’s shares. The approval still depends on the approval of the meetings of the two companies.

The agreement also provides for Patrick Larragoiti Lucas, current chairman of the board of directors of SulAmérica, to become a member of the Board of Directors of Rede D’Or.

According to Reuters, the operation values ​​the insurance company at around R$13 billion and is Rede D’Or’s biggest acquisition since the company marked its debut on B3 last May with an initial public offering (IPO) of R$13 billion. $11.5 billion.

“The operation encompasses two leaders in the healthcare market in Brazil, joining the largest hospital network to one of the main independent insurers in the country,” the companies said in a joint statement.

“The combination between the companies is based on strategic foundations for the expansion and alignment of their health ecosystems, including the health, dental, life, pension and investment businesses, in favor of all customers, beneficiaries and business partners”, added.

With more than 125 years, Sul América claims to have more than 7 million customers in the health, dental, life, pension and investment segments. Founded in 1977, Rede D’Or is present in the states of Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Pernambuco, Bahia, Maranhão, Sergipe, Ceará, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul and the Federal District.

This Wednesday, the shares of the two companies soared after the news about the deal was published by journalist Lauro Jardim’s blog. Sul América’s shares closed up 25.2%, at R$30.94, while those of Rede D’Or advanced 8.8%, at R$55.50.

With the surge, Sul América ended the day with a market value of R$9.696 billion, and Rede D’Or reached R$109.4 billion, according to Economatica.

In the contract announced this Wednesday, Sul América assumed the obligation to negotiate exclusively with Rede D’Or for 12 months. If you give up this obligation in this period, you will have to face a fine of R$ 5 billion.

If the withdrawal occurs within 18 months, the fine is reduced to R$ 2 billion.