Rede D’Or announces agreement to acquire SulAmérica Seguros

The Rede D’Or hospital network, owner of traditional hospitals such as São Luiz, announced today an agreement for the acquisition of SulAmérica Seguros, an insurance company with more than seven million customers, through the unification of its shareholder bases. The material fact was communicated to the market by the two companies, this Wednesday (23). The value of the deal was not disclosed.

The operation encompasses two leaders in the healthcare market in Brazil, joining the largest hospital network to one of the main independent insurers in the country. of health, dentistry, life, pension and investments, in favor of all customers, beneficiaries and business partners. Companies, in material fact

Both must continue with independent operations in their respective sectors. The transaction still needs to be approved by shareholders, at meetings, and by competent authorities.

Once authorized, the shareholders of SulAmérica will become shareholders of Rede D’Or and Patrick Larragoiti, current chairman of the Board of Directors of SulAmérica, will become a member of the Board of Directors of Rede D’Or.

SulAmérica has been a company committed to Brazilian society for over 126 years, offering access to quality healthcare. This transaction brings the companies together, which continue with their independent operations, but committed to common values. Jorge Moll, founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of Rede D’Or

Patrick Larragoiti, member of the founding family and chairman of the board of SulAmérica, stated that “Rede D’Or grew by offering quality healthcare, patient safety and guaranteeing the best working conditions for healthcare professionals. term relationship we have with the country and with our beneficiaries and customers.”

With information about the negotiation being anticipated by the newspaper “O Globo”, still during the afternoon, SulAmérica’s shares closed the Ibovespa trading session with +25.16% and Rede D’Or, +8.82%.