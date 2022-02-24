Rede D’Or buys SulAmérica and accelerates consolidation in the healthcare sector

REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

The hospital group Rede D’Or revealed yesterday (23) that it agreed to purchase SulAmérica, illustrating the process of consolidation of the health sector in Brazil accelerated after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The operation, all in shares, values ​​the insurance company at around R$ 13 billion based on market value data from SulAmérica on B3. The deal also marks Rede D’Or’s biggest acquisition since the company debuted on B3 last May, with an initial public offering (IPO) of R$11.5 billion.

The announcement comes just days after the completion of the merger between Hapvida and Notre Dame Intermédica, announced in February 2021.

Rede D’Or itself has accelerated its growth through acquisitions, including smaller hospital chains. In December, it received the green light from Cade (Administrative Council for Economic Defense) to increase its stake in Qualicorp.

Rede D’Or also made an offer to buy the medical diagnostics network Alliar last year, but withdrew from the dispute with businessman Nelson Tanure. Rede D’Or was still involved in rumors that it would be negotiating the purchase of health plan operator Amil.

By the operation announced yesterday, approved by the board of directors of the two companies, the holding company that controls SulAmérica will be extinguished and succeeded by Rede D’Or. SulAmérica’s shareholders will hold 13.5% of Rede D’Or’s capital. The transaction involves a 49.3% premium to SulAmérica shareholders as of February 18.

Under the terms of the agreement, SulAmérica’s controllers are obliged not to negotiate a proposal competing with that of Rede D’Or, under penalty of a fine of R$ 2 billion.

The news of the purchase, revealed by the newspaper “O Globo” minutes before the market closed, caused a surge in the companies’ shares on B3. SulAmérica’s unit increased 25.2%, while Rede D’Or’s share grew 8.8%.

Loss

The announcement of the sale to Rede D’Or came on the same day that SulAmérica announced that it had a loss of R$31.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to a profit of R$42.6 million a year earlier, with a sharp decline in accident rates. The consolidated indicator went from 79.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to 88.4% at the end of last year.

The worsening in claims was attributed by the company to the higher frequency of elective procedures, with the resumption of postponed medical procedures, and emergency room visits and costs associated with hospitalizations due to Covid-19.

SulAmérica also mentioned the application of the negative adjustment in the portfolio of individual health plans by order of the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), with an estimated impact of approximately R$100 million on revenues in 2021, of which R$57 million in the fourth quarter.