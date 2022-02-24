Rede D’Or buys the centenary Sul América Seguros | Lauro Jardim

D’or and South America Network | reproduction

In a lightning negotiation that started just over a week ago, the D’or Network bought the South America Insurance, the largest independent insurance company in Brazil and also the most traditional. The boards of directors of both companies today approved the transaction.

It is an acquisition that can already be identified as one of the biggest of 2022 — few, if any, will surpass it in magnitude and significance. Sul América is a giant with around 7 million customers. In 2020, it recorded a net profit of BRL 2.3 billion.

It is a stock exchange operation. Thus, the Larragoiti family, parent company of Sul América, now holds a minority stake in the Moll family group.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will act independently. In the area of ​​supplementary health, independence will be maintained.

Sul América, therefore, will continue its business in health, life and other insurance plans. As well as the asset management business, in which it offers various investment funds.

Sul América was founded in 1896, in Rio de Janeiro, by the Spaniard Joaquim Larragoiti. It has been under the control of his family for these 126 years. Patrick, his great-great-grandson, current chairman of the board of directors of the insurance company, now has a seat on the board of Rede D’Or.