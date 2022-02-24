Rede D’Or closes deal to buy Sul América Seguros

Agreement was disclosed through a joint communiqué between the companies and the value of the transaction was not disclosed; Sul América shareholders will receive common shares issued by Rede D’Or

Rede D’Or, which has an integrated chain of hospitals across the country, announced on the night of this Wednesday, 23, through a statement to its shareholders, which sealed an agreement to acquire the insurance company Sul América. Communicated in a ‘Material Fact’, which the Young pan had access, the released note states that the negotiation bases were approved by their respective Boards of Directors, as well as by the Fiscal Council of SASA. The value of the transaction was not disclosed, but the cost of operation, which includes financial advice, legal advice, valuations and publications, will have an expense of R$45 million. For the next 12 months, Sul América will have an exclusivity obligation with Rede D’Or and non-compliance will result in a fine of R$5 billion. The companies committed to enact the pact, which will be carried out through an exchange of shares, and to “take all measures aimed at the approval and consummation of the transaction”, which includes voting in favor of the approval of the agreement at the respective meetings that the companies will hold. . After the consent of those involved, Sul América will no longer exist and the company’s minority partners will receive common shares issued by Rede D’Or. “In addition to insurance operations, the relevant role of Sul América Investimentos, one of the main independent asset managers and administrators in the country, stands out, which will keep its management team, its operation and successful strategy unchanged”, explained the companies in the communicated.